A visitation for Rick Clabaugh was held Aug. 21, 2021, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 66-year-old Craig man passed away Aug. 14, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Rick was born April 21, 1955, at the Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois to Clifford Clabaugh and Janet Houck-Catelli. Rick worked in auto body repair, a trade he learned from his father. He will always be remembered as loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Teresa; daughter Sara (Corey) Schmidt; son Clayton (Mary) Clabaugh; stepchildren: Randy (Marti) Quick, Jeff (Melissa) Quick, Jeremy (Katie) Quick, April (Dan) Powers; 18 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sisters, Kim (Billy) Martin, Tammy (Billy) Gibson, Robin (Richard) McClure; brothers, Galen (June) Clabaugh, Mike Clabaugh; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff Clabaugh and Janet Lee Houck-Catelli.
Memorials may be directed to Teresa at 560 S. Nebraska St. Craig, Nebraska 68019.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.