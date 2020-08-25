Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department last week reduced the county’s risk level for COVID-19 from 1.81 to 1.69.
The decrease comes as the county’s number of cases increases. Between July 31 and Aug. 10, the date the first risk dial was released, the county’s case number had jumped from 21 to 41. At that time, 17 people had recovered and results had been logged from 799 tests.
The latest figures, released Aug. 21, showed 61 positive tests out of 874 and 21 people had recovered since the pandemic began. By comparison, Cuming County showed 72 positives out of 1,070 total tests and 51 recoveries. Stanton County showed 38 positives out of 359 tests and 30 recoveries. Madison County, home to a Tyson meat packing plant, has seen 541 positives out of 5,801 tests. 409 people had recovered.
Three Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday that its area has seen a total of 1,184 COVID-19 cases, with 859 from Dodge County, 183 from Saunders County and 142 from Washington County.
The number of recovered cases in the jurisdiction is 521, with 438 from Dodge County, 30 from Saunders County and 53 from Washington County.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Factors in determining the risk levels include overall positivity rates, weekly positive rates, weekly numbers of new cases and overall testing being done throughout the county or jurisdiction.
Each level also carries different guidelines for people to follow. While moderate guidelines say to consider staying home for most of the time with caution for non-essential travel or work, high guidelines say to stay at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
Additionally, high guidelines say to have the smallest number of contacts feasible and strongly recommend the usage of masks, as opposed to suggesting when unable to distance. That information is available at the department’s Web site: elvphd.org
Melanie Thompson, a spokesman for the health department told the Plaindealer the surge in cases in Burt County seems to be related to certain events or locations where people congregate.
“We were just fortunate to have been able to wait this long before we saw this surge in cases,” said Thompson. “But when just one person has COVID-19 and goes to a place where people are gathered, this virus will be easily transmitted to people when strict social distancing isn’t followed or people aren’t wearing masks.”
While the county also lagged behind in the number of tests administered, as those numbers climb, so does the wait time to get a response. Thompson said that’s due to backups at testing labs.
“Sometimes this can be due to the number of tests that the labs are receiving or the lab’s inability to obtain the supplies that they need to run their tests,”shew said. “We’ve seen both of these scenarios in the past.
“Currently, Test Nebraska is working to double the amount of specimens they can process at their labs, but that takes time.”
Thompson said some research has come out that may be indicating that COVID-19 could cause heart damage even to people who never had symptoms.
“We can’t really jump to a lot of conclusions from this research, yet,” she said. “We know that smoking and obesity cause heart issues because we’ve studied those issues for decades. We’ve really only been doing in-depth studies on COVID-19 in the U.S. for three months.
“The data were are getting is brand new and isn’t always painting a full picture for us, however, these studies make you wonder what kind of health issues we will see in 20, 30, 40 years down the road in people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020.”