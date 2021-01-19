 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
River Antlerless deer season extended for resident hunters

River Antlerless deer season extended for resident hunters

Due to deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late season in the River Antlerless areas has been extended for residents only through Jan. 31, 2021, through Secretarial Order by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The Commission’s deer harvest data, along with landowner complaints, have shown insufficient antlerless whitetail harvest in the River Antlerless area. The agency has increased deer permits in many units across the state to kill more deer and reduce the population, but have still not reached the desired antlerless harvest.

Only the River Antlerless area and permit was extended. All bag limits remain the same as allowed on the permit. Only antlerless whitetail deer may be taken. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

As designated under Nebraska Revised Statute 37-448, the extended season is open to Nebraska residents only.

River Antlerless permits still are available at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Hunters are reminded that permission is required to hunt on private land and that hunter orange is required during firearm deer seasons. Additionally, it is unlawful to hunt with a rifle within 200 yards of an occupied dwelling or feedlot without specific permission for that purpose or within 100 yards using other methods. As with all deer harvested, they must be checked in and registered. Hunters can do so at OutdoorNebraska.gov/telecheck/ or by calling 844-279-4564.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tim Richard
Obituaries

Tim Richard

A celebration of the life of Tim Richard will be held at a later date. The Tekamah man passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at Hospice House in Omaha. H…

Martin Zimmerman
Obituaries

Martin Zimmerman

Memorial services for Martin Zimmerman were Jan. 11, 2021, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial will be at a later date. The 34-year-old Decatur…

Edith Brass
Obituaries

Edith Brass

Memorial services for Edith “Skeeter” Brass, were Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services Tekamah. She passed away Jan.3, 2021, at her…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News