Riverfront Days “Open for Business” this weekend

Decatur didn’t get to be the state’s second oldest settlement by giving up easily.
Not even a global pandemic could keep the village down for long. As such, the village’s 41st annual Riverfront Days celebration is back on with a full slate of activities—just like before.
With the theme “Open for Business,” Decatur is set to host hundreds of people over Father’s Day weekend, June 18-20, for it’s traditional three-day extravaganza.
Festivities start at 5 p.m. Friday night with a cake walk and the annual fish and chicken feed put on by Decatur firemen.
Humanities Nebraska’s Chris Sayre will present “A Musical Journey Across America,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside the fire hall. Sayre’s visit is sponsored by Decatur Museum.
A Lincoln native, Sayre has been performing music professionally for over 40 years. He has dedicated much of that time to the promotion and preservation of traditional folk music from Western Europe and North America. His awards include three time Folk Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year and Hall of Fame recipient, as well as several first-place finishes in contests throughout the Midwest. Presenting on button accordion, concertina, dulcimer, guitar, mandolin and saw, Chris endeavors to leave his audience with a greater appreciation of who we are and where we came from.
Weaving together the engaging sea shanties of the Atlantic Coast, the haunting songs of the Appalachian Mountains, the blues-influenced melodies of the Deep South and the pioneer songs of the American West, Sayre’s “Journey Across America,” reflects the rich and diverse music of the continental United States.
At 9 p.m., the Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club will be outside the fire hall, providing viewings of the moon and the planet Venus.
Still more music is on tap. A street dance will be held near Broadway Brothers with live music performed till 1 a.m.
Saturday starts with the 5K River Run/Walk at 8 a.m. at Beck Park. The scenic park next to the river also will host the annual barbecue contest. Cooking starts at 8 a.m.; a mandatory cooks meeting will be held at 9.
Also at 9 a.m., Broadway Ave. in the village will be home to a bazaar that runs most of the day. Located between 7th and 8th streets, the bazaar will offer all kinds of arts, crafts, food and collectibles.
United Methodist Church Women will offer coffee and rolls in the air-conditioned comfort of the City Hall basement from 9 to 11. Lunch also will be served starting at 11 a.m.
Participants in the annual kids fishing tournament are asked to meet at Decatur Express at 9 a.m.
The NE-Brass-ka brass quintet will be playing in front of the Community Center at noon.
The annual parade gets going at 1 p.m.
Longtime Decatur residents John and Sheila Maryott are grand marshals for the event.
Registration will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. near the Beck Park lift station. A trophy will be presented to the winners in the three categories: business, organization and the open class. The announcement of the winning floats will be made after the parade at the judges’ stand in front of the Community Center.
Following the parade, Decatur Museum hosts its Old Fashioned Family Festival at the village’s North Park. It features pony rides, a petting zoo and games for all ages among the attractions.
A cornhole tournament will be held at the fire hall at 3 p.m. There also is a car and motorcycle show from 2-5 p.m.
A softball tournament starts at 3 p.m. at Mike Farber Field. A barnyard pedal pull for the kids starts taking registrations at 3:30 p.m. at North Park. Pulling starts at 4.
Judging for the barbecue contest starts at 4 with awards presented at 5.
Pop-N-Doc’s will have music by Sawyer Jay from 4-8 p.m. and karaoke—with prizes—at 9.
At the ballpark, an outdoor family movie night is planned for 8:30 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show.
Sunday starts with the annual boat-in breakfast at Beck Park which runs from 7 to 11 a.m. Live music will be provided during the breakfast. Decatur Fire and Rescue will have its rescue boat on display near the park shelter.
The Jim Maryott Memorial outing of the Carp City Open will launch from the Jim Eagleton Memorial boat ramp at 8 a.m. and run till 1 p.m.
A horseshoe tourney starts at the park at 9 a.m.
The celebration concludes with a free hot dog feed at Beck Park.