Riverfront Days’ River Run/Walk back on the slate this year

The Decatur Community Club will be hosting its sixth River Run/Walk on Sat., June 19. This is one of many events planned for the 41st Riverfront Days celebration in Decatur over Father’s Day weekend June 18-20.
Check in will be at the Beck Park shelter from 7:15-7:45 a.m. The youth 1-mile run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:15 a.m.
To get a commemorative t-shirt, pre-registrations are due by June 11, 2021; same day registrations will also be taken but a t-shirt is not guaranteed. The 5K route will take participants through beautiful Beck Park and along the scenic Missouri River, through the downtown area and back to the park. The one-mile youth run will go through Beck Park, across the Jack Maryott pedestrian bridge, to Pop ’n Doc’s and back to the park. All routes will be marked for participants and volunteers will be along the course to provide water and directions.
There will be three divisions: 1-mile youth (12 years and under); 5K Youth (18 years and under); 5K Adult. Medals will be awarded to top the runners.
Contact Norma Farrens at nsfarrens@gmail.com, 402-349-5180 or 402-213-4053 or Roberta Malloy at 402-349-5573 for more information.