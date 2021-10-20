 Skip to main content
Graveside services with Masonic honors for Robert Phillips will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 9, 2021, at the age of 97. He was with family during his final moments.

Robert Edmundson was the son of Jessie E Phillips and Sophia Seaworth. He was born on June 23, 1924, in the family home in South Sioux City. He was the first in his family to graduate High School, attending South Sioux City High, and was a long-standing member of the Masonic Lodge in Sioux Falls, SD.

For 41 years, he worked as a cathodic engineer for Northern Natural Gas, which ultimately became Enron. Robert and Naomi were longtime residents of both South Sioux City and Sioux Falls.

Upon retirement, he and his wife Naomi enjoyed their time in the Florida sun as “Snowbirds” six months out of the year in Osprey, Florida. After a number of years in Florida they sold their property and returned to South Dakota. Robert and Naomi enjoyed their lakefront home in Wentworth Park, S.D., on Lake Madison until Naomi’s passing.

In 2016 Robert returned to Sarasota, FL to be closer to his daughter Janet.

He was preceded in death by his wife Naomi Jeane (Frey) Phillips, brothers Chuck and Roy and sister Leila Sunt.

Robert is survived by his daughter Janet Rae Sorensen of Sarasota, FL, his grandson Troy (Chantelle) Ponto, three great-grandchildren: Treyton, Camden, and Chazlin Ponto all of Sioux Falls, SD, and his granddaughter Shannon Clarke and her husband Michael Clarke of Sarasota.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s local Masonic lodge in Robert’s name..

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

