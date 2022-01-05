Word has been received of the death of Tekamah native Robert Rice, EdD., who passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021, from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 91. A memorial service will be held later this spring with interment at Tekamah Cemetery.
Robert was born on Aug. 30, 1930, in Tekamah to Reno and Gladys (Williamson) Rice. After graduation from Tekamah High School, he attended Hastings College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served as a photographer in Florida and Washington, D.C., during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he utilized the GI Bill to earn a BA and MA in educational administration from Wayne State College and his doctorate in the same field from Northern Colorado University in Greeley.
Robert met the love of his life, Dorothy (Branstad) Rice, in Washington in 1952 on a blind date for her college’s Sadie Hawkins’ Day Dance. They had one more date and a long-distance correspondence before they were married near Dorothy’s hometown in Leland, Iowa in 1954. They enjoyed a lifelong love affair, celebrating their 67th anniversary last August.
He started his working life at age 14 at MacDonald’s clothing store in Tekamah. During his professional career, he taught typing and business accounting at Laurel High School and was superintendent at Stratton, Nebraska, before becoming assistant superintendent of secondary education in Rapid City, South Dakota.
In 1972, Robert became the first director of adult education at Western Iowa Technical Community College and became the school’s vice president in charge of adult and continuing education in the 1980s. He was an active leader in the development of the Iowa Community College system and its development of programs geared for lifetime learners and career changers. While hospitalized recently at Unity Point Hospital, he was pleased to note that many of the RNs, MAs, and CNAs had passed through the nursing program that he helped establish at WITCC.
Bob enjoyed family, friends, fishing, golf, cribbage, and discussions of politics. His life was dedicated to sustaining connections with family and friends, service to the community and making memories. Robert was Uncle Bob to his many nieces and nephews and took pleasure in organizing 30 years of Branstad family reunions for Dorothy’s extended family.
He was a 32nd degree mason, serving in the Tekamah, Rapid City and Morningside lodges. He was also a chanter with the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and performed with the chorus all over the world, including two performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Robert was a faithful member of Morningside Presbyterian Church (now Faith United), serving on the session and singing in the choir. Robert served in Morningside Sertoma Club and was a board member of WACO, which provided job opportunities for people with different abilities in Sioux City.
A lifelong Republican, he served as chairman of the Western Iowa Republican Party and actively participated in national, state and local campaigns.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, older brother Edwin who died in childhood, sister Veda Hansen and brother-in-law Howard Petersen.
He is survived by sister Janet Petersen of Bancroft; brother-in-law Vern Hansen of Tekamah; beloved wife Dorothy; daughter Sonja (Patrick) Floyd of Sioux City; sons John W. (Kim) Rice of Aurora, Colorado, and David R (Joan) Rice of Seattle; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Faith United Presbyterian Church of Sioux City, the Alzheimer’s Association or the Shrine Children’s Hospitals.
Waterbury Funeral Services in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa is in charge of the arrange