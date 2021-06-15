Rod Schlichting

A celebration of the life of Rod “Slinger,” Schlichting was held June 14, 2021, at Darst Funeral Home in Kingwood, Texas. Interment followed at Houston National Cemetery. The rural Craig native passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021, at his home in Kingwood. He was 74.
Rodney L. Schlichting was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Omaha. He was raised on the family farm near Craig, attending elementary school at District 51—the Lydick school, located east of Bertha—before graduating from Oakland High School. He attended Wayne State College before joining the Air Force in 1967 and training as an aircraft mechanic. Rod rose to the rank of E4 sergeant prior to his honorable discharged in 1971.
After the Air Force, he furthered his aircraft maintenance education by attending the Teterboro School of Aeronautics, located in Teterboro, New Jersey. He worked at various airlines until he joined Continental Airlines in 1983 and retired in May of 2007.
Rod enjoyed spending time with his many friends and for years was on the Swine-o’s barbecue team out of Spring, Texas. He started a beef jerky-making business and his customers loved his “jerkey sticks.”
He also loved motorcycles, beer and his dog Buddy. Rod enjoyed riding and traveling throughout the country. He was always ready for a good time and never met a stranger.
Rod was proceeded in death by his parents Arthur and Adella Schlichting of rural Craig.
He is survived by his wife Mira; sons, Ian Schlichting (fiancée Samantha Lipscomb) of Clarksburg, W.Va., Paul Davis of Pahos, Hawaii, stepson Nicholas Gill of Kingwood; sister Dianne Schlichting of Omaha; brothers Arthur Schlichting (Janice) of Omaha and Ronnie Schlichting of Craig; grandsons Nikoli and Darion Schlichting of Clarksburg, W.Va.; several nephews and nieces and his beloved dog Buddy.
Memorials are suggested to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Darst Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.darstfuneralhome.com.