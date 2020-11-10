Memorial services for Roddy Moore were Nov. 4, 2020, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries—72nd Street Chapel. Inurnment with military honors at Tekamah Cemetery followed the service. He passed away Oct. 30, 2020, at the age of 74.
Roddy was born in Omaha to Floyd and Eunice Moore and was raised in Tekamah. He was a proud Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War with the 4th Infantry Division, C Company, where he earned two Purple Hearts. Roddy later spent his career as an architect.
He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Jan Friedl; brother Elvin Moore; former wife, Joann Moore.
Roddy is survived by children: Lisa (Danny) Stubbs, Shad Moore and Kathleen (Erik) Radowski; three grandchildren; and former wife, Kathleen Cain.
Memorials are suggested to American Legion Post No. 1, 7811 Davenport St., Omaha, NE 68114.
