Roger Peterson

Memorial services for Roger F. Peterson were held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, surrounded by family, at the age of 79.
Roger was born Oct. 26, 1941, at the Oakland Hospital to Arnold and Hilda (Angster) Peterson, the youngest of seven children. He grew up on the family farm east of Oakland, attended Mount Olive Country School and Oakland-Craig High School. In 1959, he joined the Army Reserves.
On Sept. 17,1961, he was united in marriage to Elaine Johnson at the Elim (Swaburg) Lutheran Church. They were married for 59 years and had three daughters: Kellie, Tracy, and Connie.
They moved to a farm north of Craig where he farmed with his father and brothers. In 1964, he purchased a farm two miles north of Craig where he built his own home and raised crops and livestock.
He was on many boards including the local co-op, Stauffer Seeds, First Lutheran Church, Oakland-Craig Schools and Craig Rural Fire and Rescue.
Roger was very mechanically inclined and took electrical courses, so his was a favorite stop for local farmers needing help with machinery issues. He was proud to be featured on the TV news program “Farm Family of the Week.”
He had fun taking private pilot flying instructions and driving to surrounding states for cattle sales and vacations with his family. During winters, he and Elaine often traveled to warmer states where they explored with friends. He was proud to be from Nebraska and when traveling, he always wore his Nebraska cap to start up conversations and no one was ever a stranger for long. He and Elaine frequently drove to visit their daughters in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.
Roger retired from farming and sold the farm in 2000, then built a home in Oakland where he hauled grain for the co-op and local farmers. He took up woodworking and golf as hobbies. Roger also was an avid watcher of the stock market and loved monitoring his investments and going to casinos.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hilda; sisters, Carla, Lois, Norma, and Joanne; brothers, Bruce and Jim.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Kellie (Robert) Resetar of Roswell, Ga., Tracy Filippi of Ponte Vedra, Fla., Connie Greiser of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandchildren, Megan (Walker) Moore, Alex Filippi, Derek Greiser, Avery Greiser and Andrew Filippi.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.