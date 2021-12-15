Rogers tops 1,000 points

Tekamah-Herman’s Brock Rogers on Saturday became the fifth basketball player in school history to top 1,000 points.
A basket in the last minute of the team’s 79-41 homecourt win over Twin River earned him induction into the elite club that includes the school’s all-time leading scorer Trevor Bryant, Anders Olson, Chris Fleichman and Mike Bryant. Rogers finished his night with 24 points.
Jed Hoover led the Tigers with a game-high 28 points while adding 10 steals as the Tigers earned their first ever win over the Titans. His 10 steals ties a school record currently held by both Chris Grass in the 1985-86 season and Cole Freidel in 2018-19.
Kaleb Quick added a double-double of 14 points and 14 boards.
The Tiger boys stepped on the gas early at Whiting, Iowa on Tuesday. T-H blistered the nets for 41 first-quarter points en route to an 80-20 win.
Adrian Robinson led the Tigers with 15 points while Griffin Breckenridge added 13. Brock and Brody Rogers added nine apiece.
The T-H boys are now 3-1, their best start since 2009-10 when they started out 6-0. They will host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Thursday. The Raiders come to town with a 2-3 mark after squeaking by Columbus Lakeview 37-36 on Tuesday. T-H then travels to Arlington on Saturday before visiting Wisner-Pilger for a make-up game on Monday night..
Coach David Eriksen’s Tiger girls dented the win column at home Saturday with a 43-29 win over Twin River. They followed that up with a big 67-24 win at Whiting, Iowa, on Tuesday.
Preslee Hansen led the Tigers against Twin River with a game-high 19 points while Kaitlyn Quick added eight.
Delaney Reeg led Twin River with 15 points, 11 of those coming from the foul line.
Tekamah-Herman wasted no time getting out of the gate at Whiting. The Tigers took a 12-5 lead after one quarter of play before turning on the jets in the second, outscoring the Lady Warriors 21-6 to take a 33-11 lead at halftime. The Tigers outscored Whiting 12-8 in the third before the jets were turned on again, outscoring Whiting 22-5 in the final quarter.
The team struggled at the foul line in the early going, making just two of their 11 foul shots in the first quarter. The Tigers would hit seven more throughout the remainder of the game.
Hansen led three Tigers in double figures with 22 points. She added 10 steals for a double-double. Kaitlyn Quick added a career-high 17 points while Elena Jetensky nabbed a double-double of 12 points and 12 boards. Carly Friedel also snagged 10 boards.
Coach Eriksen was pleased to see his entire team step up in the second half. “We were able to get multiple scoring tonight,” he said. “The more we’re able to do that, the more it’ll help boost our confidence.”
The Tigers, now 2-2 on the season, host Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Thursday. The Lady Raiders come in at 2-3 after dropping a 52-30 decision against Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday. The Tiger girls also travel to Arlington on Saturday before making the trek to Wisner-Pilger on Monday.