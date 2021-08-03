Funeral services for Rojane Linder were held Thursday, July 29, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away on July 23, 2021, at the age of 84.
Rojane Ruth Carlson Linder was born to Axel Emil and Ruth (Goranson) Carlson, on May 2, 1937, in Oakland. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Covenant Church and became a member of the First Lutheran Church in Oakland.
She received her education in Cuming County School District No. 69 and graduated with honors from Oakland High School in 1954. On Sept. 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Melvin Richard Linder at the First Lutheran Church in Oakland. To this union three sons, Larry Dale, Lonny Dean and Jeffrey Wayne, and one daughter, Cynthia Kay were born. She was employed at the Oakland Independent, First National Bank in West Point, and for 25 years at Nebraska Public Power District until retirement.
She was a member of VFW Auxiliary, taught Bible school, helped with preschool, and served on the Oakland Heights Nursing Home board.
She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and especially attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She loved driving people into the cities for doctor or dentist appointments and other activities. She was very proud of her 100 percent Swedish heritage and trips to Sweden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin Richard in 2001; a sister, Sharon Ann Carlson Pickering, and a brother, Gwen Axel Carlson.
She is survived by twin sons Larry (Joyce) of Columbus, Lonny (Debbie) of Gretna and son Jeffrey (Stacey) of Granite Falls, Minn.; one daughter, Cynthia Brodersen of Omaha; five grandsons, Matt (Trisha) Linder, Cody Linder, Tony Linder, Nick Linder, and Kirk (Heidi) Carpenter; three granddaughters, Emily Rojane (Jordan) Knight and Katie Ann (Andrew) Frowiss, Michelle (Grant Aden) Carpenter; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlene (Dallas) Rennerfeldt of Helena, Mont.; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Tambi.
Memorials are suggested to the Swedish Heritage Center, Golden Oaks Center, or to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.