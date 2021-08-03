Funeral services for Ronald Roscoe were held July 27, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away July 22, 2021, in Omaha at the age of 74.
Ronald Louis Roscoe was born Nov. 19, 1946, in Inglewood, Calif., to Milton Benjamin and Pearl Ellen (Westfallen) Roscoe.
Ron would tell you that he was from California, but he was a country boy, through and through. He lived and worked in various places across the United States as a young adult. He was a computer engineer by trade, and he enjoyed building hydraulic robot arms in his spare time. He loved a good movie.
Ron sponsored many troubled adults through a mentorship program in Alcoholics Anonymous. Many family weekends were spent at Omaha’s Cornhusker Roundup. Ron loved a good book and could often be found with a bud in his ear listening to Rush Limbaugh or a good sci-fi thriller. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Pearl Roscoe; brother, Ben Roscoe.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Patty; son-in-law, Thomas; sister, Karen; brothers, Bob and Marvin Roscoe.
Ron was sober for over 35 years, one day at a time, and was a big advocate for Alcoholics Anonymous. Memorials are suggested to a local organization that supports Alcoholics Anonymous.
