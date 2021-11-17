 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Jensen

Rose Jensen

Jensen obit

Memorial services for Rose Mary Jensen were held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date. The Tekamah woman passed away Nov. 4, 2021.

Rose Mary was born May 9, 1945, to William Lebert and Dorothy (McMartin) Shutters, one of six children in the family. She attended country school near Hancock, Iowa, before graduating from AvoHa High School in 1963.

She married Paul Jensen on July 2, 1966, and received her R.N. from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in August, 1966. She held various nursing jobs in Council Bluffs, Iowa, over the years, including positions at Jennie Edmundson and Bethany Lutheran Home.

In recent years, she made her home in Tekamah to be near her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Her interests included crafts, such as crochet and cooking.

Rose is survived by her children, Alan (Erica) Jensen of Tekamah and Dorothy (Craig) Margrave of Omaha; grandchildren, Kathleen and Jacob Jensen; brothers, William (Betty) Shutters of Urbandale, Iowa, Charles (Cheryel) Shutters of Red Oak, Iowa, and Emery (Pat) Shutters of Reinbeck, Iowa; sister in-law, Ruth Shutters; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Leberta Clem, and brother, Bruce Shutters.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

ELV has vaccine available
Community

ELV has vaccine available

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday morning that 63 percent of the Burt County’s total population older than …

Linda Anderson
Community

Linda Anderson

Funeral services for Linda Anderson were held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passe…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News