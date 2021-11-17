Rose Jensen

Memorial services for Rose Mary Jensen were held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date. The Tekamah woman passed away Nov. 4, 2021.
Rose Mary was born May 9, 1945, to William Lebert and Dorothy (McMartin) Shutters, one of six children in the family. She attended country school near Hancock, Iowa, before graduating from AvoHa High School in 1963.
She married Paul Jensen on July 2, 1966, and received her R.N. from Jennie Edmundson School of Nursing in August, 1966. She held various nursing jobs in Council Bluffs, Iowa, over the years, including positions at Jennie Edmundson and Bethany Lutheran Home.
In recent years, she made her home in Tekamah to be near her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
Her interests included crafts, such as crochet and cooking.
Rose is survived by her children, Alan (Erica) Jensen of Tekamah and Dorothy (Craig) Margrave of Omaha; grandchildren, Kathleen and Jacob Jensen; brothers, William (Betty) Shutters of Urbandale, Iowa, Charles (Cheryel) Shutters of Red Oak, Iowa, and Emery (Pat) Shutters of Reinbeck, Iowa; sister in-law, Ruth Shutters; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Leberta Clem, and brother, Bruce Shutters.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.