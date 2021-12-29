Funeral services for Sally Hiebenthal were held Dec. 20, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial took place place at the Hooper Cemetery. The 70-year-old Herman woman passed away Dec. 14, 2021 at Hooper Care Center in Hooper.
Sally was born on July 31, 1951 in Omaha to Russell and Geraldine (Seivers) Mowinkel. She graduated from West Point High School with the class of 1969 before attending Wayne State College where she earned her teaching degree and later earned her master’s in elementary education and middle school.
On April 17, 1971, Sally married Rodger Hiebenthal at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. Starting in 1972, Sally taught for a year in Winslow. After Winslow, she taught at the Alder Grove School for three years. Since 1980, Sally worked for Logan View Public Schools until she retired in 2014.
Since Sally’s favorite subject was always math, after her retirement she worked during tax season for H&R Block and completed people’s taxes. Sally would also help with their family business, Barnyard Pedal Pulls.
In Sally’s younger years, she enjoyed gardening. She also loved to sew and make quilts with the church ladies, cook, make desserts and attend her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Pam Mowinkel.
She is survived by her husband, Rodger; son, Ben Hiebenthal; daughter, Karen Drewery; sisters, Sandra Witt and Diane (John) Capazo; brothers, George (Jayne) Mowinkel, Bill (Mary Jo) Mowinkel, and Dan Mowinkel; grandchildren, Henry Hiebenthal and Shea-Lea Starkey.
Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.