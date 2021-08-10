Funeral services for Sally King will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 13, 5-7 p.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. The Tekamah woman passed away July 29, 2021, at Nebraska Medicine – Bellevue Health Center in Bellevue, Neb., at the age of 86.
Sally was born Nov. 16, 1934, to Vaden and Ruth (Luxford) Palmer in Decatur. She was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. William Luxford, a country doctor in the Decatur area.
Sally was a member of the United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Decatur High School and attended Wayne State College where she completed her education for a Teaching Certificate.
On May 22, 1955, Sally married the love of her life, Kenneth “Doc” King. She was an elementary school teacher in Herman for the next two years, a cherished time in her life, until the arrival of their son. She then focused on raising her family, her flowers and gardening until her three children were graduated and out of the house.
As an empty nester, Sally worked several jobs in the Tekamah community, each bringing a variety of experiences and challenges. More importantly, as she was a very social person, she enjoyed all the people, old friends and new, that came into her life. Throughout her life, Sally enjoyed playing cards.
Sally spent the last seven years of her life living at the Tekamah Arbor Care facility. Per her usual, she made the most of it and truly appreciated all who stopped in to visit and the staff for their care.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vaden and Ruth Palmer; in-laws, Joseph and Esther King; husband, Kenneth “Doc” King; son, Tom King; a number of brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her brother, Jim Palmer of Missoula, Mont.; daughters, Linda (Kevin) Kemp of Bellevue and Kathy (Dan) Magill of Herman; grandchildren, Kenneth “Maynard” (Meggan) King of Tekamah, Kari Jo (Shane) Swaner of Clearfield, Utah, Samantha (Keith) Janssen of Stafford, Va., Sarah Jo Kemp of Bellevue, Seth Kemp of Bellevue, Jasmin Hoy (Jace Goodrow) of Las Vegas, Nev., Cody Hoy of Las Vegas, Maili Dean (Dodge Smith) of Safety Harbor, Fla., Bryce (Blair) Magill of Tekamah, Brooke (Brent) Ahrens of Oakland, Breanne (Kane) Warren of Tekamah, Brigette (Jeff) Neuber of Sylvania, Ohio, Tanner Morriss of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 18 great grandchildren and one due any day; a host of nieces and nephews she adored.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.