Nebraska’s trial judges’ associations installed new presidents during their annual meetings in mid-October. Presidential terms began October 16, 2020.
The associations and their newly appointed presidents are:
• Nebraska District Judges Association: Judge John E. Samson, Blair.
• Nebraska County Judges Association: Judge Ross A. Stoffer, Madison.
• Nebraska Separate Juvenile Judges Association: Judge Vernon Daniels, Omaha.
Each will serve until October 2021.
Judges associations allow courts to network, problem-solve and share innovations across the state. Their goal is to educate one another on national, state and local issues; and discuss ways to more efficiently function within the judicial branch of government.
Judge association presidents work closely with the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court and with the Office of the State Court Administrator.
Association presidents have the power to appoint specialized committees and operate with their elected executive committees.