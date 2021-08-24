 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Posvar

Sandra Posvar

Posvar obit

Funeral services for Sandie Posvar were Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons woman passed away August 16, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was 65.

Sandra “Sandie” Kay Sandquist was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Cozad. Sandie moved to Lyons on Good Friday, April 12, 1968. She attended and graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1974.

Sandie married Gayle Posvar at First United Methodist Church in Lyons on March 24, 1973. To this union were born three children: Tobias, Jill, and Cory.

She became an LPN in 1992 and enjoyed caring for her friends, residents and community members, working in area hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Caring for the elderly was her calling.

Sandie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her eight grandchildren, many times being their partner in crime.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Maxine Sandquist; brothers, Chris and Darrell.

Sandie is survived by her husband, Gayle Posvar; children, Tobias (Lori) Posvar of Kearney, Jill (Jason) Watson of Lincoln, Cory (Sabre) Posvar of Lincoln; sister, Beverly (George) Cook of Conroe, Texas; brothers, Roy (Elaine) Leibbrandt of Alliance, Gary (Lori) Leibbrandt of Wilsonville, Neb., Jerry Gilmore of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Aidan, Brandon, Annika and Jensen Posvar, Jenna and Kaitlyn Watson, Wade and Lane Posvar.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home, Attn: Donations, 4939 S 118th St., Omaha, NE 68137.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Victoria Ann Marshall
Community

Victoria Ann Marshall

A celebration of life for Victoria Ann Elliott Marshall will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Niobrara Evangelical Luther…

Gerhardt Thompson
Community

Gerhardt Thompson

Graveside services for Gerhardt Thompson will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Blair Cemetery. Thompson, age 75, passed away…

Board honors former deputy
Community

Board honors former deputy

The Burt County Board of Supervisors honored Burt County Deputy and Decatur Police Chief Justin L. Smith who had passed away earlier this year.

Mary Hand
Community

Mary Hand

Memorial services for Mary Hand were held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at The Chapel at the Maryland Masonic Home where Mary had lived since 2016. …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News