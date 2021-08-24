Sandra Posvar

Funeral services for Sandie Posvar were Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons woman passed away August 16, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was 65.
Sandra “Sandie” Kay Sandquist was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Cozad. Sandie moved to Lyons on Good Friday, April 12, 1968. She attended and graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1974.
Sandie married Gayle Posvar at First United Methodist Church in Lyons on March 24, 1973. To this union were born three children: Tobias, Jill, and Cory.
She became an LPN in 1992 and enjoyed caring for her friends, residents and community members, working in area hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. Caring for the elderly was her calling.
Sandie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her eight grandchildren, many times being their partner in crime.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Maxine Sandquist; brothers, Chris and Darrell.
Sandie is survived by her husband, Gayle Posvar; children, Tobias (Lori) Posvar of Kearney, Jill (Jason) Watson of Lincoln, Cory (Sabre) Posvar of Lincoln; sister, Beverly (George) Cook of Conroe, Texas; brothers, Roy (Elaine) Leibbrandt of Alliance, Gary (Lori) Leibbrandt of Wilsonville, Neb., Jerry Gilmore of Springfield, Mo.; grandchildren, Aidan, Brandon, Annika and Jensen Posvar, Jenna and Kaitlyn Watson, Wade and Lane Posvar.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home, Attn: Donations, 4939 S 118th St., Omaha, NE 68137.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.