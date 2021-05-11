Satisfaction comes Saturday for T-H seniors

One of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust, Dutch diarist Anne Frank is credited with saying, in part, “work gives satisfaction.”
That sentence, in it’s entirety is the class motto for Tekamah-Herman’s Class of 2021. And they should have plenty to be satisfied about.
Another piece of that satisfaction happens Saturday when commencement exercises for the 30-member class takes place at 3 p.m. in the high school gym. There are no limitations on attendance, school officials said, but those attending are asked to wear a mask.
The class is the 52nd to graduate since consolidation
Honored speakers for the afternoon are Cole Bottger, Dylan Chatt, Lucas Niewohner and Garrison Potadle.
Bottger is the son of Johnnie and Bridgit Bottger of Tekamah. A member of National Honor Society, he participated in i-Help, track, football, band, swing choir and held down a part-time job. Bottger intends to work for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company.
Chatt is the son of Rob and Sarah Chatt of Tekamah. In addition to NHS, he participated in i-Help, TEAMS, FBLA, football and basketball. Chatt plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall, majoring in agribusiness.
Niewohner is the son of Scott and Shelly Niewohner of Herman. A member of Future Business Leaders of America and NHS, Niewohner participated in one-act plays and the speech team while in school. He also took part in quiz bowl, TEAMS, i-Help, Leadership Council, Academic Decathlon, FTC Robotics, Unity Game Development and 4-H. Niewohner plans to matriculate to the Colorado School of Mines to study software engineering or computer science with a subject focus on data science or robotics. After graduation, he plans to become either a freelance developer or a software architect for a small systems development contractor.
Potadle is the son of Kurt and Marti Potadle of Herman. He participated in football and basketball at THS and played American Legion Baseball in the summer. He also participated in i-Help and the school’s FFA and FBLA chapters. Potadle plans to attend UNL in the fall, majoring in nutrition, health and exercise science.
Among the prospective graduates are National Honor Society members Eli Lingle, Bottger. Chatt, LeAnn Hawkins, Niewohner and Mackenzie Evans. They will wear the traditional off-white overlay with light blue emblems, signifying their membership in the organization.
In recognition of high academic standing, members of the senior class who obtain a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher will wear gold honor cords with their purple graduation robes. School officials said the total number of honor students would not be known until final grade calculations were made early this week.
Presidential Academic Fitness awards were previously presented to Bottger, Chatt, Evans, Cole Gordon, Reese Hansen, Hawkins, Niewohner, Jaxsen Oligmueller and Garrison Potadle.
A National Merit finalist, Niewohner also was named a Believer and Achiever recipient from the Nebraska School Activities Association. Seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination by their school. A total of 48 students are selected statewide by the NSAA and the award’s sponsor: US Bank. Selection is based on scholastic achievement, activity participation, school and community involvement and citizenship.
Niewohner also was named to second team all-academic roster for eastern Nebraska by the Omaha World Herald. Chatt and Potadle were honorable mention selections.
Niewohner, Chatt and Potadle also were awarded for scoring better than 30 on the ACT test, 36 is a perfect score.
Chatt, Niewohner and Evans received all-East Husker Conference academic awards. Presented only to seniors, the honor signifies maintaining a 3.5 grade average, scoring at least a 23 on the ACT college entrance exam and taking part in at least two conference or Nebraska School Activities Association-recognized activities each school year.
Bottger, Chatt, Evans, Hawkins, Hansen and Niewohner all were named Academic All-State by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Niewohner was named three times; each of the others were named twice. To qualify, a nominated student must be a varsity player or organizational leader who has played a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity during the seasons for which nominations are accepted; must have a minimum cumulative grade point average, in all curricular subjects, of 3.7 on a 4.0-point scale or the equivalent; and be nominated by a coach or activity advisor. NSAA high schools or their cooperative sponsorship may nominate a maximum of two students per NSAA activity program.
The high school choir will perform before the valedictory speeches. Presentation of scholarships and awards will follow the addresses. Sarah Chatt, secretary-treasurer of the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation also will recognize foundation scholarships presented to past grads.
A senior memory slide show will be viewed before the graduates receive their diplomas from Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess.
A baccalaureate service for the Class of 2021 is set for 7 p.m. May 12 at the Presbyterian church. The public is invited to attend.