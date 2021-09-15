Saying goodbye to summer is never easy, but here at the Burt County Museum it is something we just have to do. We are wrapping up our wonderful display of quilts from the Logan Valley Quilters Guild and moving forward into our fall routine. We had approximately 400 guests visit the museum from June 12 to Sept. 14. This includes the young, old, near and far. We even had visitors from Merida, Mexico!
A lot was accomplished this past summer on the grounds. Late spring and early summer tasks included painting and restoration projects on the main house. With an old house these things are always ongoing! We thank those who continue to support the upkeep of these historical houses. Without you we could not do this.
We would also like to thank the Tekamah-Herman fourth grade students who always create artwork for the one-room schoolhouse. The fraction kites, birds and flowers added a special touch and complemented the lovely quilts that hung in the classroom. The schoolhouse is my favorite place to go. I could spend all day in there reminiscing! We are hoping to have the second and fourth grade students back again for class-time this year.
As we start to take down the quilt display Wednesday, Sept. 15, we will once again prepare for the fall. Out will come the autumn decorations for a while and, before you know it, we will start to prepare for our holiday season. Boy, will it be spectacular! If you are interested in decorating a tree, we do have a couple spots open. If not this year, then call and we can get you scheduled for another year. The rooms go fast so don’t hesitate. Give us a call and we can provide you with the details.
If you would like a membership to the Burt County Museum, give us a call and we can provide you with the details. To those who are members, thank you once again for your continued support.
We also want to thank those who visit us and come to use our wonderful archives to search for family history.