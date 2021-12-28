School board discussing public access to new weight room

One of the selling points behind the addition at Tekamah-Herman School was a weight room that would be usable by the public.
Exactly how that’s going to work has yet to be determined, but the matter is being discussed by the school’s Board of Education.
During it’s Dec. 13 meeting, Superintendent Dan Gross said a policy is being developed for the public’s use of the weight room. He said that while input is being sought from other schools with a similar setup, “we’ll do what works best for us.”
Access is among the first considerations. Initial plans have patrons receiving a key fob from the school after paying a deposit. Gross said there are several other matters to consider, including which doors to use, how to secure the rest of the building, tracking who uses the equipment and when and what appropriate uses include.
Board member Burt Rogers, a member of the building and grounds committee, told his colleagues the district has to plan for a lot of people to use the facility, even though he thinks the actual number is likely to be small.
It also will be important to spell out appropriate uses, even though “most people will do the right things.”
Gross said he didn’t think a large number of rules will be needed, “but we can’t just turn (people) loose.”
More discussion on the matter is expected at the board’s Jan. 10 meeting.
In other business during its Dec. 13 meeting, the school board:
—Heard a report from Gross about a switch in the platform the district uses to broadcast events over the Internet.
The district currently uses Striv, but it requires someone to manually run the camera—and volunteers have been hard to come by, Gross said.
The plan is to transition to a program called Hudl 360. A fully automated system, its cameras automatically follow the ball during play. The system also can be adapted for use away from the gymnasium.
Gross said the new platform costs more, but teams also have access to more services than they had before.
—Approved hiring Katie Bitter to serve as a special education teacher starting in the fall of 2022.
Bitter graduated summa cum laude from Wayne State College recently. Gross said Bitter was an excellent candidate who had opportunities to work at other schools, “but she chose us.”
—Heard a report from Gross about the release of state testing results by the Nebraska Department of Education.
Gross said that although the information is available publicly, he has not released it, “because it doesn’t mean anything.”
He said state test results are not a local priority because the data comes six months in arrears, far too late to be put to use at the classroom level.
“The department tells us not to use the information for anything,” Gross said.
He said state tests do not match the growth seen in other standardized tests the district uses and called the state standards “a moving target.”
“It’s hard to master a standard when it changes all the time,” he said.
State tests also penalize smaller schools because of its reliance on percentages.
“If a kid misses school the day of the tests, it counts as a zero,” Gross said. “When there’s only 35 in your class, it really hurts the numbers.”
He said the department is making efforts to give schools information they can use in a timely manner.
“We already keep a lot of data and use it,” he said. “When the department gets its act together, we’ll include it.”