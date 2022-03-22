School board fills vacancies

Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education took steps last week to fill its remaining staff openings for the 2022-23 school year.
During its regular meeting March 14, the board filled two teaching spots, saw another open and filled that one, too.
Among the new hires, Justine Marshall will become an elementary teacher at her alma mater. The 2014 Tekamah-Herman grad will replace second grade teacher Pam O’Mara who is retiring at the end of the school year. Superintendent Dan Gross said Marshall, who has been teaching preschool in the West Point system, likely will become a first grade teacher here. He said Amanda Hansen, a current first grade teacher, had asked to be considered for the second grade position. Marshall would then move into Hansen’s old classroom.
Gross said Hansen, who played collegiate softball at Concordia University in Seward, also will give the school some coaching depth in softball and junior high basketball.
Recent University of Nebraska-Omaha graduate Hannah Fisher was hired to become the school’s band director. She replaces Kaitlynn Wolf who previously tendered her resignation in order to pursue other opportunities.
The board also accepted the resignation of first-year industrial technology instructor Spencer Bode. Gross said Bode and his fiancee are moving to the Sioux City area to be closer to family.
The board filled that slot with another T-H grad, Brad Paul.
Gross said Paul has been teaching in the same field at a federal Job Corps installation in Denison, Iowa.
He would be teaching under a Career Education Certificate through the Nebraska Department of Education. The certificate, Gross said, covers grades nine through 12, but since he also will teach junior high students, he technically will be teaching outside of his certified area.
“Which you can do,” Gross said.
In other business during its brief meeting March 14, the board:
—Accepted a new three-year lease agreement with Apple to provide computers for students and staff.
Gross said much of the agreement will be the same as before. The only major change will be in delivery. Instead of taking all of the computers all at once, the school will receive 90 per year for each of the next three years. The change is expected to extend the life of the machines and make it easier for the school’s technical support staff to prepare them for the coming year.
—Took no action following a closed session called to discuss administrator salaries.