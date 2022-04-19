School board OKs three staff changes

With the personnel change season in full swing, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education took steps last week to fill three new staff openings for the 2022-23 school year.
During its regular meeting April 11, the board accepted the resignations of elementary physical education teacher Halle Plumbtree and Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk and accepted the retirement notice from Spanish teacher Teresa Gomez.
Plumbtree will be replaced by Blair native Zane Boswell. He currently teaches elementary PE at St. Bernard’s in Omaha.
“They love him,” Superintendent Dan Gross said, but he’s looking for a chance to do some coaching and he can help us with junior high football and track.”
The board also hired April Beck to serve as the new elementary principal.
Beck currently is Dean of Students at Fremont High. Certified as a preschool through sixth grade principal, Beck also has several years of experience as an instructional coach.
Gross said she was the unanimous choice of the selection committee tasked with hiring Rusk’s replacement.
Replacing Gomez proved to be more difficult. Gross said the district didn’t receive even one reply in its advertisements for a Spanish teacher.
The answer was to take advantage in an opening in a consortium put together by ESU No. 5 in Scotsbluff. The school will use its distance learning resources to have three periods of Spanish transmitted here every day. Tekamah-Herman hasn’t used distance learning classes for several years. The concept is similar to a Zoom meeting. The process is interactive, the teacher can see into the classroom and hear what’s being said.
Gross said a staff member also will be in the classroom at this end.
“We are still looking at hiring somebody,’ Gross added. “In-class instruction is better, but Spanish teachers are hard to find.”
In other business April 11, the board:
—Tabled a proposal to enter into a co-operative agreement with Lyons-Decatur for softball.
Under the proposal, the team would still be known as the Tigers, keep the same colors and play all of its games and hold practices in Tekamah. Lyons-Decatur would provide transportation for its students here and provide two dozen balls. Adding Lyons-Decatur would not move the Tigers out of Class C.
L-D previously had been in a co-op with Bancroft-Rosalie for all its sports. That group then co-oped with Wisner-Pilger and Pender to form the NEN Vipers. With the combined enrollment of four schools involved, NEN was forced into Class B. The NEN co-op now only has Wisner-Pilger and Pender. Bancroft-Rosalie will co-op with West Point-Beemer for softball.
Currently, L-D is projected to have one girl interested in playing. She will be a freshman next year.
If the schools choose to co-op, notification must be sent to the Nebraska School Activities Association by early this summer.
—Renewed the contract with ESU No, 2 to provide certain services.
The ESU provides speech and occupational therapy as well as mental health counseling for Tekamah-Herman.
—Heard a report that spiraling food costs may have the district hitting its spending limit in the lunch budget.
“If we do, we’ll have to reopen the budget and change it,” Gross said.
He said the fund is in as good of a shape as ever financially, thanks mostly to reimbursements from the federal government. The biggest change in the program has been breakfast, which now serves over 200 meals a day.