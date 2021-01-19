School board reorganizes

With construction continuing at the school, Tekamah-Herman’s Board of Education rebuilt its own house last week.
As it does every January, the school board reorganized for the coming year during its Jan. 11 meeting.
The board voted to retain Mandyn Pruess as board president. Pruess has presided over the board since she first took office in 2017. Burt Rogers was re-elected as vice president. The board also nominated Heidi Lindberg as its secretary-treasurer.
Committee assignments also were reappointed. They remain the same as last year. Rogers, Sheryl Stansberry and Chris Booth comprise the American Civics Committee. Other assignments include: Policy: Stansberry, Pruess, Bill Skinner; Budget: Pruess, Paul Potadle, Booth; Budget/Finance: Skinner, Pruess, Potadle; Building/Grounds/Transportation: Rogers, Booth, Potadle; Curriculum/Instruction/Technology: Pruess, Rogers, Booth; Negotiations: Stansberry, Booth and Skinner.
Stansberry also accepted another appointment as the board’s representative on the governing board of Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation.
Superintendent Dan Gross was approved to sign all local, state and federal forms as the district’s representative.
In other business during its Jan. 11 meeting, the school board:
—Heard an update on the ongoing construction project.
Gross told the board most of the exterior work would be done this week or early next, depending on the weather. That included the newly realigned M Street which should be turned over to the city by the end of the month. The barricades on Highway 75 also were expected to be removed by early this week.
The board also approved pay Application No. 4 from Hausmann Const. in the amount of $1,325,180. Each pay application comes with a detailed list showing which individual projects were worked on, the amount of work done on each and what it cost.
—Approved the hire of Deanna Goodwin as a special education teacher, starting in the 2021-22 school year.
Gross said Goodwin comes to Tekamah-Herman from Council Bluffs where she has been a behavior interventionist.
“She is a great fit for our needs,” he said. “She comes with tons of experience and excellent recommendations.”
The board also approved the addition of Jessica Fleischman as a local substitute. A 2017 Tekamah-Herman grad, Fleischman is studying education at College of St. Mary in Omaha.
—Approved the contact with the district’s teachers for the 2021-22 school year.
The new pact increases the base pay by $700 to $36,100, but saw few other changes.
Tekamah-Herman Education Association previously voted to approve the deal, Gross said.
—Heard a report from Gross who said the district’s teachers should be eligible for COVID vaccinations by early March. Teachers will not be required to be vaccinated.
He said the district has seen a low number of positive cases but they haven’t stopped.
He said if a teacher contracts COVID, the district tries to be as flexible as it can.
“Some of them can work from home, but not all of them,” he said.
Since the vaccine soon will be available, the district also will no longer be able to provide federal assistance for staff who are sick. For the first semester, staff who were sick and couldn’t work from home didn’t have to count missed days against their sick leave. That won’t be the case in the second semester.