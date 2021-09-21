School board sets budget, levy

New school year off to good start, transitions going smoothly
The Tekamah-Herman Board of Education voted to set the 2021-2022 budget and tax levy at its regular meeting Sept. 13. Pursuant to state law, the tax asking was approved at a special meeting Sept. 9.
Total spending is projected at $17.296 million, almost a million dollars less than a year ago. The tax asking amount came to just over $7.3 million, slightly more than last year. That resulted in a levy of 84.7385 cents per $100 of valuation, which is a 1 percent increase from last year. The value of all real and personal property in the district also increased by 1 percent to $862,463,058.
The board members also heard that the district has just over $408,000 in federal grant money from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III. Superintendent Dan Gross told the board that there is a wish list of items that the district would like to purchase with the grant money, but the authorization process will be time-consuming.
“We must get pre-approval for many of the items we want,” Gross said. “There are always a lot of hoops to jump through when it comes to federal money.”
Some of the things to make the list were: 16 SMART interactive whiteboards for the elementary; one microscope each for the elementary, junior high and high school that can connect to the Internet; a new kitchen exhaust hood; and a new milk refrigerator.
As a Local Education Agency, the Tekamah-Herman district has leeway for a wide range of discretionary spending. The SMART boards and microscopes could probably be purchased with ARP ESSER III funds according to U.S. Department of Education guidelines stipulating the “purchasing of educational technology (including hardware, software, connectivity, assistive technology and adaptive equipment) for students that aids in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and their classroom instructors, including students from low-income families and children with disabilities,” or the “providing technology for online learning” clause.
The kitchen exhaust hood could qualify under the “improving indoor air quality” or the “repairing and improving school facilities to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards” requirement.
In other Board business, both principals stated that the new school year was off to a good start. Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk said there were 307 students enrolled in the elementary school. She gave kudos to her teachers for being able to expand the new reading program to all grade levels and also for implementing the new Canvas course management system program called eduCLIMBER. This platform is used to organize student data.
Another new item being utilized by Tekamah-Herman Elementary teachers this year is the Teacher Clarity Playbook. It gives the teacher the management tools to assist them in creating a more organized and effective learning environment for students. It is also hooked into Canvas.
Secondary Principal Tom Borders stated that his teachers were helping the new teachers in the district adjust and the new students were transitioning very well. Other than some minor glitches with the new Measures of Academic Progress testing method on the computers, things were going very smoothly. He reported there were 215 students enrolled and that there were 33 seniors this school year.
There was some discussion about using the Nebraska Association of School Boards superintendent evaluation tool again this year. It was well-received by the board members last year.
Board member Burt Rogers stated that he would like to establish a means by which the school board could more directly communicate “opportunities and successes” to the superintendent and to gauge follow-up. Rogers said he thought it would be a good idea for the superintendent to submit a list of goals set for the school and for himself. It seems the idea was to give the board fixed metrics by which to measure, or grade, the superintendent’s job performance.
During his report, Superintendent Gross thanked Washington County Bank for their generosity in providing the meal for the first staff meeting of the new school year. He also asked that the board members give some thought as to which level they believed the Tekamah-Herman football team should compete next season. He said the options would be C1, C2 or eight-man.
The next meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11.