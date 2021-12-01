School committee drafting middle school proposal

The idea isn’t to scrap something that isn’t working. Rather, it’s to improve something that does work.
The curriculum committee on the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education is working with school administrators in developing a proposal to form a middle school. Under the proposal, sixth graders would join seventh and eighth graders under the middle school umbrella.
The proposal was unveiled before more than two dozen district patrons at an informational meeting Nov. 22. Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross will require the school board’s approval before it can be implemented and the committee does not yet have a proposal to bring to the board. Such a proposal would have to come “sooner rather than later” to have a middle school in place for the 2022-23 school year.
Gross agreed that part of the reason behind the change is the space allowed thanks to the recently completed addition. He said one thing the district hasn’t had much of during his tenure is space. With the relocation of the science rooms and the administrative offices from the old building in to the new one, the district now has more options.
“The new addition creates some space,” he said. “The question now is how do we use that space the most effectively.”
Emphasizing that he is neither for nor against a middle school proposal, Gross said such a move does have some advantages.
For example, curriculum is usually sold in sets to serve an elementary school, a middle school and a high school. A middle school also would help Tekamah-Herman meet state Nebraska Department of Education standards by introducing students to a range of career education opportunities at an earlier age.
A change also would allow less hectic scheduling of physical education, art, music and library classes—even lunch periods—in the elementary grades.
Gross also cited the advantages of common scheduling for the three grades which would allow better collaboration among the classes’ teachers.
He said meetings already have been held with staff to discuss the proposal. Several attended last week’s information session as parents.
The change would have drawbacks, too.
Chief among them is the social and emotional readiness of sixth graders to make the jump. The change means moving sixth graders out of the elementary building. Gross said current junior high students don’t share space with high school kids, a pattern that would continue under a middle school model.
Sixth graders also would lose their recess time.
“Are they ready for that?” Gross asked rhetorically. “We have seventh graders who struggle with it.”
He said a drop in test scores isn’t uncommon as students get acclimated to their new surroundings.
Ultimately, it will be up to the school board to decide if a change is made.
“There are a lot of districts that use middle schools and there are a lot that use the model we have now,” Gross said. “One way isn’t better than another. We want to look and see if we can take what we have and make it better.”