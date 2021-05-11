School journalists among state's best

Three Tekamah-Herman students earned high rankings in the 2021 Class C state journalism competition. Two students received top honors and one student earned two awards.
Senior Leann Hawkins netted first place in the Advertising category with her “Oh Snap” graphic. She also got a sixth place award for Yearbook Sports Feature Writing. Fellow senior Lucas Niewohner also earned a first place award in Newspaper Column Writing for his “Life in Quarantine” column. Junior Julian Carpenter earned a third place at state in the Yearbook Feature Writing with his “Pan(dem)ic at school! How TH prepared for COVID-19” article.
In its first venture into the state journalism competition, Tekamah-Herman was in the top third at the contest, placing 13th in a field of 41 schools.