 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School journalists among state's best
top story urgent

School journalists among state's best

TH journalism--web

Tekamah-Herman's state journalism contest winners included, from left: Leann Hawkins, Lucas Niewohner and Julian Carpenter.

 Photo courtesy of Tekamah-Herman Schools

Three Tekamah-Herman students earned high rankings in the 2021 Class C state journalism competition. Two students received top honors and one student earned two awards.

Senior Leann Hawkins netted first place in the Advertising category with her “Oh Snap” graphic. She also got a sixth place award for Yearbook Sports Feature Writing. Fellow senior Lucas Niewohner also earned a first place award in Newspaper Column Writing for his “Life in Quarantine” column. Junior Julian Carpenter earned a third place at state in the Yearbook Feature Writing with his “Pan(dem)ic at school! How TH prepared for COVID-19” article.

In its first venture into the state journalism competition, Tekamah-Herman was in the top third at the contest, placing 13th in a field of 41 schools.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Samuel S. Weatherly
Obituaries

Samuel S. Weatherly

Samuel S. (Sam) Weatherly , formerly of DeWitt passed away on April 22, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born February 15, 1929 i…

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum
Obituaries

Jessica C. (Morton) McCollum

nding last week for Jessica McCollum. The 35-year-old Oakland woman passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Oakland, due to a fatal car accident.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News