A representative from Hausmann Construction of Lincoln was on hand to deliver an update on the school’s building project to the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting.
He told them that all of the tree removal and site demolition had been concluded. The board was also informed that Black Hills Energy has completed re-routing natural gas lines and that the process went smoothly. The representative stated that grading work will start when the ground dried out from the week’s rain. Finally, he said the sub-contractors are getting set to begin foundation work in early November.
After the being brought up to date, the board voted to accept the guaranteed minimum price amendment to the construction manager at risk contract with Hausmann. Superintendent Dan Gross said it was a boilerplate GMP and the school’s attorney had reviewed and approved it. The board also voted to approve the first payment to Hausmann of $121,850.30.
In other business:
—The board voted to change the school calendar. They designated Monday, Nov. 23, an in-service day. This allows the school to host the East Husker Conference One-Act Play competition without disrupting the school day. According to Gross, there will be in-person judging and the event will be held in school auditorium. Participants will be on stage for one hour, then leave before the next school arrives. The new scheduling minimizes contact and thus COVID risk.
—The board approved using the Nebraska Association of School Boards standard superintendent evaluation process. This system includes a self-evaluation by the superintendent. The self-evaluation is submitted by the first week of November. The board gets the results and can then review it and complete their own evaluation prior to the December board meeting.
That decision came after deciding not to use the Leadership Encompass 360 this year. A different evaluation tool provided by NASB, it would give the board a 360-degree view of the superintendent’s performance by including internal and external stakeholders in their evaluation of the superintendent. This process ensures the superintendent is provided a comprehensive evaluation based upon their educational leadership with every impacted stakeholder in the district.
The wide-ranging nature of the assessment would have made completion in time for the December meeting unfeasible. In fact, the entire process could take two or three months to complete, Gross said. Since it involves so many parties, the time it would take to select, approve and verify all of the evaluation material submitted would be prohibitive. “It takes a bit,” said board president Mandyn Pruess.
—Tekamah-Herman Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk reported that the staff were “pleasantly surprised” by the Measure of Academic Progress testing results. She said that 57 percent of kindergarten through sixth grade students tested at, or above, grade level. That is not far off last year’s ending numbers, she said. The kindergarten through third grade Nebraska Reading Improvement Act assessment threshold score resulted in 24 students requiring individual reading plans.
—Tekamah-Herman High School Principal Tom Borders reported that high school MAP testing was not completed. He said that it had been noted that those who participated in the learning program had done well; those who didn’t – did not.
Borders also said THHS student Mackenzie Evans applied for and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources through its Change Maker Quick Pitch Competition. Evans wrote about “food insecurity and permaculture.”
She wrote, “Food insecurity is seen not only internationally, but very close to home. One in eight Nebraskans struggle with hunger (Feeding America).” Permaculture is the design process that takes into account productive ag systems to produce food, energy and shelter in limited areas.
Her goal is that by informing people about permaculture we might be able to create better managed community gardens that provide relief for families struggling with food insecurity, Borders said.