School’s music department to host holiday concerts—COVID style

COVID-19 conditions have put a damper on many holiday activities, but Tekamah-Herman’s music department is trying its best to provide a Christmas concert.
Maybe not in person, but a concert none the less.
The event is set for Wednesday Dec. 16 during the school day.
Vocal music instructor Michelle Niewohner said due to restrictions in place to battle the coronavirus, the annual musical event cannot be held in the same manner as it has in the past.
She said two immediate family members will be able to attend the performances in person. Anyone else will have to watch online at striv.tv/channel/tekamah-herman.
The junior high band will record its performance on Friday, Dec. 11, during its second hour class period which runs from 9:00 until 9:47 a.m. It will take a few minutes to get set up, so please note the performances will not begin immediately at 9 a.m.
Junior high band students perform duets this year. Among them were: “Away in a Manger,” performed by Grady Belfrage and Miley Bergman; “O Come All Ye Faithful,” Grant McElmuray and Addison Stansberry; “Deck the Halls,” Jack Smith and Kaden Winkler; “Angels We Have On High,” LilyAnn Willing and Rylan Rix; and “The First Noel,” Jager Leichleiter and Tessa Jones.
The rest of the groups will be performing in their respective class periods on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The senior high band will begin at approximately 9:20 with their performance which includes “Scherzo for Santa”, “Three Jazzy Kings” and “Music from Frozen.”
The junior high choir will perform next, singing “At Christmas,” “Christmas A-Comin’,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “How Far I’ll Go.” Their performance will begin at roughly 9:10 a.m.
Next up will be the senior high choir singing “Home for the Holidays,” “Glow,” “Silent Night,” and “White Christmas.” Their performance will begin around 10.
Last, but not least, will be the swing choir performing, “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” “The Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy,” and “That’s Christmas to Me.” Their class begins at 10:40, so their performance will begin at approximately 10:50.
Niewohner asked everyone to note the concert will be highly unusual.
“Due to spacing rules of covid, we will be seriously spread out on stage so our sound will not be our typical concert sound,” Niewohner said. “It is difficult to sing and play spaced out six feet apart!”
There will also be no solos or small groups due to the lack of advisory rehearsal times due to the change in lunch schedules to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions.
