School to host holiday concerts

How about a double dose of Christmas spirit?
Tekamah-Herman’s music department is offering a pair of holiday concerts Tuesday night, Dec. 7. The junior high concert starts at 6 p.m. The senior high concert follows at 7:30. Both will be held in the high school auditorium and both will feature selections by the band and choirs as well as small group performances.
At the small group level, songs by junior high vocalists include: “White Winter” sung by Katrina Simono, Coraline Davis, Madalyn Davis and Ella Bolin; “White Christmas,” Isabella Evasic and Reagan Rusk; “Silent Night,” Emily Barnard and Halle Olson; “O Holy Night,” Isabella Evasic, Halle Olson and Reagan Rusk; “The First Noel,” Emily Barnard and Coraline Davis; “When Christmas Comes to Town,” Tessa Jones and Miley Bergman; “This is My Wish,” Addie Mills and LilyAnn Willing; “Hallelujah,” Miley Bergman, LilyAnn Willing and Addie Mills; “The River,” LilyAnn Willing and Miley Bergman; “Christmas Can’t Be Very Far Away,” Lucy Jarzynka, Miley Bergman, LilyAnn Willing, Addie Mills, Emily Stansberry, Addie Stansberry, Ruby Booth and Brooklyn Olson.
At the senior high level, small group performances include: “Beautiful Ghosts,” sung by Emma Anderson; “Silver Bells,” Miley and Mya Bergman; “Snowman,” Caroline Stock; “Bayu Bayushka,” Madison Geis; “You’re Here,” Aubrynn Sheets; “Home,” Maddy Jacobs; “Amazing Grace,” Jenna Voskamp; “Here With Us,” Aubrynn Sheets and Taryn Sheets.