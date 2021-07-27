School to provide free meals for all students

Who says there’s no such thing as free lunch?
There will be at Tekamah-Herman Schools throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Sure you’re skeptical, but there isn’t really a catch. It’s more of a request. They want you to register.
School officials announced last week that the United States Department of Agriculture has approved extended use of the Seamless Summer Option which allows local school districts to provide no-cost meals to all enrolled students.
The new school year still requires a new application into the free or reduced-price meal program. Although school meals will be provided at no cost to all students, school meal funding depends on completed applications. The USDA is promising schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve.
School officials are asking families to complete an application as soon as possible. Only one application is needed per family. Applications are available online at www.thtigers.org.
More information is available by contacting Cayle Klein at 402-374-2057.
Under the USDA waivers, school nutrition programs can maintain grab-and-go meal options and pandemic safety measures and schools can continue curbside meal pick-up services for distance learners as needed.
School nutrition staff can also minimize touch points and promote social distancing in the cafeteria because they will not need to verify student eligibility for free meals.
“USDA will remain relentless in ensuring our nation’s children get the critical nutrition they need,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. “States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall. USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines.
“This action also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to our kids. It’s a win-win for kids, parents and schools.”
USDA said it also will continue to offer targeted meal pattern flexibility and technical assistance as needed.