School year starts without the drama

It would be difficult to match the hype of opening school during a pandemic, but school officials at Tekamah-Herman still had a few balls in the air for opening day last Thursday.
The 2021-22 school year started without the mandatory mask requirement from a year ago, but a few still could be seen inside the building Thursday.
The biggest change, however, is the building itself. The district is a few months away from opening its new addition, scheduled for the start of the second semester. That means some classrooms, especially science classrooms, will have their present occupants for only a few more months before they move into their new digs.
The same is true for administrative offices.
Superintendent Dan Gross, for example, is officing from the old art room while his staff has taken over one of the former special education classrooms. Principal Tom Borders is using the high school auditorium for his office.
The school’s former welding shop has been transformed into a glistening new art room. The district’s former administrative offices are now the special education department, complete with a life skills classroom that soon will boast a complete kitchen.
Gross said Friday that despite all the shuffling around, everyone is adapting well to the situation.
“It’s always hectic on the first day,” he said Friday. “We’ll get settled in and then we’ll do it all over again.”
Construction remains on schedule and the new building is expected to be ready for teh start of the second semester.
The elementary wing also saw a smooth opening. A dance party even broke out on the playground as students and staff anxiously waited for the doors to open.
“We had a great first day,” Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk said. “It’s great just being back and being more like normal.”
The district also has several new teachers this fall, including four in the high school. They are Spencer Bode, industrial technology; Hannah Courson, English; Matt Seaman, social studies; and Theresa Gomez, Spanish.
Bode, a Battle Creek native, is in his first year of teaching after graduating from Wayne State College last spring. In addition to teaching carpentry, cabinetry and building technology, as well as a couple of junior high courses, Bode also will be the advisor for the school’s Skills USA chapter.
He and his fiancee moved to Blair over the summer, “and I started in here the next week,” he said last week from the school’s spacious wood shop in the Career Education Center. While she teaches at an early childhood education center in Elkhorn, he’s looking to help students learn the same way he has—by doing.
Bode said he’s been involved with industrial technology most of his life. His father works in the trades and the fledgling teacher spent a lot of time working beside him. “I’ve been doing hands-on stuff most of my life.”
Bode said he wants to be able to merge the two worlds for his students and thinks he is in an ideal situation to do so.
“I’m starting from scratch, both with the kids and with what’s available to them,” he said. “I’d like to be able to get involved with companies and see what they’re looking for in terms of a workforce.”
He also would like to undertake a community project later in the school year. “I’m looking forward to getting involved.”
He also will be breaking into coaching as the assistant junior high football and wrestling coach.
Away from the job, Bode said he like to watch sports and play video games, “plus I’m open to trying new things.”
Like any other workplace, there will be a few potluck meals for the school staff. So what is the new guy bringing?
“The broke college kid in me says take-out pizza,” Bode said. “But we’ve been cooking more at home, so maybe something a little more out there, like chicken and shrimp fajitas.”
Courson comes to the district from Mississippi where she taught for five years following her graduation from Ol’ Miss.
Her husband is pursuing a doctorate and received an internship from the Munroe-Meyer Institute at UNMC in Omaha which precipitated a move north.
In looking for a new employer, Courson said Tekamah-Herman, “seemed like my high school, it felt comfortable. Dan sold it well and here I am.”
She said her life has changed a lot in a couple of months and so has her teaching regimen. In Mississippi, she taught from a block schedule, which had her teaching the same class for longer stretches of time.
Here, she’s teaching a different class, and different grade levels, throughout the day. She said she’s looking forward to the range of teaching which runs from seventh grade English to 11th grade composition. She also is the yearbook advisor and is studying for her master’s degree through the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
“I guess I like to be busy,” she said with a smile.
A self-described movie fanatic, especially for older films and how they’re made, Courson said she picked up another hobby during the pandemic, she learned how to sew.
About that potluck thing?
She said aside from the obvious cultural differences expected in coming from the South, Courson said she “makes really good dinner rolls. Everybody likes a good dinner roll.”
Seaman is a Fremont native who still lives in his hometown after graduating from UNO in 2020. He spent last year as a full-time substitute in the David City school system and is looking forward to the stability of his first frontline job.
Seaman said he’s attracted to smaller districts like Tekamah-Herman. “I like the smaller class sizes because you can give more individual attention.”
He’ll be teaching 7-12 social sciences, including world history and geography. He also will be an assistant boys track coach after giving up the sport in high school. “It’s funny how that works out.”
On the food front, Seaman describes himself as a dessert guy.
“Isn’t everybody? I’d lean toward frosted sugar cookies or brownies. You can’t beat brownies.”
Gomez, the district’s new Spanish teacher, is back into teaching after spending last year in her native Mexico.
Before that, she taught Spanish for five years at Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point where she now lives. That city was chosen because she’s familiar with the town and because, “there were no apartments available here.”
Gomez said although her English isn’t the best, “my Spanish is and that’s what I want kids to learn. Everybody is going to need to know two languages.”
Gomez retired from teaching in Mexico but came back to the United States simply because she loves teaching. She’s back in Nebraska because she loves the area.
“I’m happy to be here.”