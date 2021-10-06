Season ends for Tiger Softball

Tekamah-Herman saw its 2021 softball season come to an end on Monday with a 10-7 loss to Arlington at the Class C Subdistrict 2 tournament at Yutan. The loss finishes the Tigers’ 2021 campaign at 14-15 and marked the final game in a Tiger Softball uniform for two seniors: Jenna Voskamp and Rachel Sadler.
Ryan Braniff suffered the loss in the circle. The Eagles, who later fell to the host team, Yutan/Mead by a 4-2 final, were helped by three home runs among their 11 hits. The round-trippers resulted in six Arlington runs. Senior Gracie Herman clouted two homers. Senior Hailey Brenn, the winning pitcher, notched the other.
After scoring twice in the top of the sixth, the Tigers had cut Arlington’s lead to 6-4. The Eagles plated four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame and held off a Tiger rally in the seventh to advance in the bracket.
Lacey Petersen and Sadler led the Tiger offense with three hits apiece. Petersen drilled a pair of doubles and jacked a two-run homer, her second of the season, in the seventh. Petersen scored two runs and drove in two. Sadler stroked a double, scored one run and drove in one.
Emma Wakehouse added a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, her sixth of the season and the 17th home run of her career. Wakehouse scored two runs and drove in two.
Sammie Brodersen, Brinley Stahr and Emelia Evasic also hit safely for the Tigers. Brodersen and Stahr each scored a run while Evasic drove in one. Hannah Rief also drove in a run on a groundout.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder suffered a 6-2 loss to Yutan/Mead in the Subdistrict 2 tournament on Monday.
The loss ended the Raiders’ season at 10-16 and was the final game in a Raider uniform for seniors: Katelyn Smith, Kaylee Windhusen, Kaitlyn Heinke, Cailey Stout and Ashlynn Gahner.
Gahner took the loss in the circle. Stout, Heinke and Ellary Young led the LVSS offense with two hits apiece. Stout clubbed a solo homer in her final at-bat for the Raiders and drove in both of the LVSS runs.
The Northeast Nebraska Vipers—the co-operative of Wisner-Pilger, Pender and BRLD—saw its eight-game winning streak, as well as its 2021 softball season, end with a 6-1 loss to Wahoo in the Class B Subdistrict 5 tournament in Wahoo on Monday. NEN ended its season with an 18-11 record.
Lillie Timm and Reese Kneifl led the Viper offense with two hits apiece. Timm cracked a pair of doubles while Kneifl scored a run. Avery Wegner and Maya Dolliver also hit safely for the Vipers, with Dolliver’s hit driving in Kneifl for the Vipers’ only run.
District Finals Set
Yutan/Mead will host Aquinas Catholic Saturday for a spot in the Class C state tournament. The matchup, slated for a 10 a.m. start, is one of eight around the state played either Friday or Saturday to determine the field for next week’s Class C state tournament.
Several area teams also will see district final action.
Despite its 4-2 loss to Yutan/Mead in the subdistrict championship game, Arlington qualified for a spot in a district final by finishing among the top 16 teams in the wildcard point averages calculated by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Eagles were slated to play Malcolm at the Clippers’ dock on Friday. First pitch in the best-of-three series is set for 1 p.m.
East Husker Conference runner-up Highway 91 qualified for a district final for the second straight year. The top seed and host for the C-6 subdistrict, they defeated Centennial 11-0 and Fairbury 4-1 to win the tournament played at Leigh.
The Cyclones travel to Kearney on Friday to take on sixth-seeded Kearney Catholic.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic has the state’s third seed and hosts Raymond Central on Friday. First pitch at Timmerman Park is set for 10:30 a.m.
Bishop Neumann has the top seed and will host Polk County on Friday at Hackberry Park. Games start at 11 a.m.
In Class B, Wayne visits fifth-seeded Grand Island Northwest on Friday while fourth-seeded Wahoo hosts Gering.