Rebuild, remodel, retool, reload— whatever you want to call it, Tekamah-Herman softball coach Abby Sheets said the intent remains the same.
“We’re out to win as many games as we can and hopefully make the state tournament,” she said last week.
Sheets admits her young squad will have its work cut out for it. Only four starters return from last year’s ballclub. The 2019 Tigers put together a late-season surge that ended one game shy of a state tourney berth.
But graduation took more than half of that squad. Sheets has only four returning starters from that group and practically none of its pitching.
Leading the 2020 campaign are seniors Maggie Sheets, last year’s top vote-getter in all-conference balloting, Halle Olsen and LeAnn Hawkins. They are joined by sophomore Emma Wakehouse to form the team’s experience core. But only Hawkins is likely to play the same position as a year ago. Named the best defensive player on last year’s club, Hawkins bloomed at second base after being moved in from the outfield.
Meanwhile, Sheets moves from third base to catcher, Olsen moves from shortstop to third and Wakehouse moves to short from center field.
While coach Sheets said her four returnees are all very solid players who will form a buildable base, where the lineup goes from there still is up in the air.
The biggest question mark she has is pitching. So far sophomore Ryan Braniff is the leading candidate to get the ball when the season opens for real at Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday night. Other candidates include Jenna Voskamp, Lacey Petersen and Morgan Lewis. Coach Sheets said the youngsters don’t throw as hard as graduates Jadyn Fleischman and Greta Lindberg, “but they do a good job of hitting their spots.”
But because they don’t have the sheer power in the circle, Sheets said it means her defense will have to make plays.
Petersen is likely to see time in the outfield as well, a place her coach thinks is well suited to take advantage of her speed. Freshman Brinley Stahr could be patrolling center, but first base and right field remain question marks.
Sheets said the deciding factor may come down to who has the hot bat.
The 2020 Tigers won’t have the power-packed batting lineup they had last year either, but they do have more speed. Sheets said she expects her team to deploy more of a small ball attack to take advantage of that situation, but, again, the lineup will likely be reshuffled. Maggie Sheets was last year’s top hitter with a a .517 average and 26 RBI. Her 14 doubles a year ago were the most of any of the returnees. She and Olsen each poled two homers to tie for team honors.
She likely will land somewhere in the middle of the order. Olsen also could move down from her leadoff spot a year ago to help drive in more runs.
Coach Sheets said she’ll have a better idea of what her team can do after tonight’s jamboree game against Fort Calhoun. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Carson Field in Tekamah’s Memorial Park.
A fundraiser for the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, jamboree games are played across the state in several sports.
Sheets said she loves the idea because it gives her team a chance to play a real game that doesn’t count toward the wildcard averages.
The wildcard may be more important that it has in the past. The Nebraska School Activities Association has instituted a change in how Class C teams earn their way into the state tournament. Beginning this year, Class C playoffs will be conducted much like Class B. The state will be broken into 10 subdistricts, each with roughly four teams. Subdistrict tournaments will be single elimination with winners advancing to a subdistrict final. They will be joined by the top six nonwinners in the wildcard rankings to form a 16-team bracket. The number-one seed will play number-16; number-2 against number-15 and so on, in a best-of-three format. The eight winners then advance to the state tournament.
If the season gets that far.
“With the virus, you just don’t know what’s going to happen week to week or day to day,” Sheets said. “All we can do is go out and play each game like it’s our last—because this year it might be.”