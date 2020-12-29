‘Secret Santa’ has local couple guessing

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some older area residents into seclusion, many others are choosing to stay home as a precaution.
Denzel and Lois Weatherly are like that. Although they are among the city’s oldest residents that doesn’t mean they are alone or that no one remembers them at the holidays.
In fact, they may be the most surprised mature couple in town. The Weatherlys have been receiving secret Santa gifts every day since Nov. 30.
“We would like to thank our secret Santa,” they said. “It has been so much fun getting a surprise every day.”
Secret is the operative word. They have been trying to figure out Santa’s identity but have been unsuccessful so far.
And Santa isn’t making it easy. Gifts usually arrive early in the morning although the schedule changes. Santa also has been known to enlist local commercial delivery route employees to make deliveries for him.
Gifts have ranged from candy and socks to pajamas, gift cards to nearly every store in town and a variety of holiday-themed items.