See you in the park Saturday

On July the 10th, the Herman Village will be hosting a Fireworks/Potluck event in our beautiful Herman Park. Potluck begins around 6:30 p.m. and Firework fun begins around 10 p.m. So come one, come all, bang, bang, boom, boom!
These are the sweetest types of things to attend, I do believe. Preface this with the parade in Tekamah on the actual 4th of July, homemade ice cream (a tradition for our family), maybe a boat ride on the river, fireworks and a ball game or two, plus some fun and/or lazy times with family and friends and you have hometown, small town goodness like no other. This time of year we countryfolk bleed red, white and blue—yes we do.
Now, possibly you purchased some of those wonderful fireworks that the Legion sells each year at the hall in the village or you popped into one of the tents scattered here and there around the countryside, whatever you chose to do it is certain that your event was a special one. With that being said, you can be sure that coming to the Herman Park on the 10th will be an awesome finishing touch to your July experience.
So go ahead, scan through those recipes you’ve been wanting to give a try and cook or bake them up. Grab a lawn chair or two as well and get ready to eat it up, chat it up and most importantly, give it up for a fine salute to our freedom while in the park.