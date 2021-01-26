Senators hope to expand broadband access after pandemic illustrates inequities

State lawmakers have long discussed the need to expand access to broadband internet as an economic development issue, particularly for rural areas.
But like it has with so many other facets of life, the coronavirus pandemic has illustrated the inequities created by a lack of high-speed internet in many corners of the state.
Students were left unable to connect to their classrooms when schools went remote in March 2020. Employees who set up home offices battled slow internet speeds as they tried to remain productive. Access to telehealth services for individuals in nursing homes was nonexistent because of a lack of broadband.
The realities more apparent, several lawmakers have introduced bills geared at connecting more Nebraskans to high-speed internet this year.
“COVID really exposed a lot of weaknesses in the system,” said Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, “and I think everybody just wants to speed it up.”
Last Wednesday, Brandt introduced a bill, LB 600, allowing municipalities to use revenue bonds to build out broadband infrastructure.
And the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, LB 388, sponsored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson and Speaker Mike Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, would provide $40 million over the biennium for internet providers to make “last-mile” hookups to some 30,000 households.
There have also been bills to raise the standard of what the state considers broadband internet to download and upload speeds of 100 megabits per second, LB 398 from Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, to allow broadband companies to lease space on electric poles, Friesen‘s LB 455; and to allow municipalities to provide retail or wholesale broadband services, LB 565 from Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne.
Brandt said he thinks broadband issues will gain greater traction in the Legislature this year, as the pandemic has shown with clarity that a lack of connectivity is a problem in both rural and urban areas alike.
Among the other bills introduced Wednesday:
Ballots would be mailed to registered voters 20 days before an election rather than 35 days, under a bill (LB590) from Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, and in-person early voting could begin 15 days before an election rather than the 30 days now authorized.
Individuals and parents could opt out of a mandatory vaccination directive during a state of emergency declared by the governor without any penalty, under a bill, LB 643, from Dist. 16’s Ben Hansen of Blair. Hansen also submitted LB 645 which imposes stiffer penalties on public officials who violate directed health measures they enact. Criminal penalties will go up one classification for a violation, while fines would be three times the amount otherwise prescribed. Hansen also was considering refiling a bill from last session that would require political subdivisions with taxing authority to give notice of an increase in tax asking. He also plans to submit a bill repealing the state’s motorcycle helmet law.
Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston sponsored a bill, LB 596, providing a tax credit to gasoline retailers who sell E-15, E-25 or higher blends. The amount of the tax credit would depend upon the type of blend sold. Albrecht also brought a bill, LB 597, providing a one-time, $2,000 tax credit to parents who experience a miscarriage after the 20th week of gestation or a stillbirth.
Small businesses in Nebraska that make less than $1 million in gross revenue would be eligible for a stabilization grant of as much as $12,000 from the state during natural disasters, pandemics or other state emergencies under LB 598 proposed by Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart.
Law enforcement agencies would need to provide officer disciplinary records to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center on a quarterly basis. Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill, LB 601, requires the officer’s name, disciplinary findings, discipline imposed and other information.
Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard wants to make members of the Game and Parks Commission elected beginning in 2022. Those seeking election to the commission under Erdman’s LB 615 must derive at least 50 percent of their income from agriculture.
Inmates could not be held in restrictive housing — kept in their cells for at least 22 hours per day — for more than 15 consecutive days, under LB 620 from Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas. He also entered a bill, LB 623, requiring school districts to develop remote learning plans in consultation with teachers, unions, administrators and students requiring additional services by Aug. 1, 2022.
Friesen of Henderson introduced LB 621 which requires companies such as Facebook or Twitter to provide written notice explaining to Nebraska users or businesses why they were suspended or banned from the companies’ platforms.
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld brought a bill, LB 629, appropriating $8 million to provide grants to venues affected by cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Counties would be prohibited from adopting ordinances preventing properties from being used as short-term rentals, under LB 631 sponsored by Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar.
Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh’s LB 635 would remove party affiliation on the primary ballot for congressional and state elections, with the top-two votegetters moving on to the general election.
School districts would need to approve a plan to care for students who experience seizures under LB 639 sponsored by Sen. Jen Day of Gretna.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne’s LB 651 would terminate Nebraska’s option-enrollment program in public school districts on July 1, 2022.
Following a legislative study last year, Vargas sponsored a bill, LB 657, requiring the Office of Legislative Research to prepare racial impact statements for legislative bills.
Omaha Sen. Mike McDonnell’s LB 658 would require the inspector general to determine how prepared individuals incarcerated in the Nebraska correctional system are to return to society. McDonnell also introduced a bill, LB 659, to create a Workforce Development Committee in the Legislature. It would be responsible for analyzing workforce data, setting goals and benchmarks and issuing an annual report.
Lobbyists working on behalf of a public school district or educational service unit would be required to report any compensation or reimbursement, under a bill, LB 675, from Sen. LouAnn Linehan of Elkhorn. School boards and ESUs would be required to make contracts public. Linehan also put forward a plan, LB 680, to set the tax rate on the first $100,000 of corporate income at 5.88 percent, and 6.84 percent on income beyond $100,000 beginning Jan. 1, 2022.