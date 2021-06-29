Seniors snap losing skid in busy week; Juniors go 1-2

The Tekamah-Herman Senior Legion team ended a long losing skid over the past week, while the Juniors went 1-2.
The Seniors started their week at a tournament in Grand Island, going 0-4 over the weekend.
The week began with a 9-1 loss to DCB on Friday, June 18. Jed Hoover scored the only run on a passed ball.
The next two games went down to the wire. The Tigers had a two-run lead against Kearney on Saturday, but a late rally resulted in a 5-4 loss. Connor Guill led the Seniors offense with two hits and two runs.
Jed Hoover, Clay Beaumont and Brady Bromm also hit safely for the Tigers. Beaumont scored two runs while Hoover scored one. Bromm drove in three runs while Garrison Potadle drove in one.
The next game saw the Seniors jump out to a 5-0 lead but another late rally allowed Grand Island to escape with an 8-7 win.
Beaumont led the Seniors offense with three hits, scoring three runs and driving in two. Guill and Gavin Enstrom added two hits apiece, with Enstrom cracking a double while driving in one and Guill scoring two runs.
Dylan Chatt, Potadle, Cale Belfrage and Brady Braniff also hit safely for the Tigers. Chatt and Hoover each scored a run while Potadle drove in two.
The Seniors ended the tournament Sunday morning with a 10-0 loss.
The Tigers returned to Veteran’s Field on Monday to host Arlington.
The Juniors fell behind early as Arlington rolled to a 13-1 win in six innings. T-H was limited to three hits in the Juniors contest with Spencer Pagels lacing two of them, including a run-scoring triple. Noah Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers.
Arlington’s defense in the Seniors game was the key in a 4-0 win over the Tigers as Braden Rump’s pitching limited Tekamah-Herman to just two hits, a single apiece by Potadle and Braniff.
The Tigers were in action the next night at home against Pender in a make-up game that was initially scheduled for Monday, May 24.
A five-run inning propelled Pender to an 8-0 win in five innings in the Juniors game as Pender’s pitching limited T-H to just two hits, a double by Adrian Robinson and a single by Belfrage.
A couple five-run innings gave Pender a 14-2 win in five innings in the Seniors game. The Tigers again were limited in the hitting department. Beaumont’s knock was the lone hit for the Tigers. He and Stahr each scored a run.
The Juniors got back into the win column, defeating Ponca 11-5 on Wednesday. Braniff’s three hits led the Juniors’ offense. He also scored three runs and drove in five. Bret Brenneis and Robinson added two hits apiece. Both scored two runs with Robinson driving in two more. Caden Booth, Garrett Lindberg and Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers. Stahr scored a run while Booth and Lindberg each drove in a run. Noel also drove in a run.
An eight-run first inning helped propel Tekamah-Herman to a much-needed win, 16-8 over Ponca in five innings in the Seniors game.
Chatt and Hoover led the Seniors offense with three hits apiece. Chatt scored three runs and drove in one while Hoover scored two runs and drove in three. Beaumont, Gunnar Ray, Potadle and Dawson Schram all stroked two hits apiece. Beaumont scored a run and drove in four, Ray tripled while scoring three runs and driving in one. Schram scored one run and drove in one while Potadle drove in two. Noel, Brenneis and Lindberg also hit safely for the Tigers. Noel drilled a two-run double. Brenneis, Lindberg, Gavin Enstrom and Thatcher Zink each scored a run for the Seniors.