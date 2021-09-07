Serving the community for almost 100 years, Tekamah Lions Club eyes milestone

Have an urge to serve? Join the club.
Tekamah Lions Club, that is.
Lions Clubs around the world and here at home operate under the same motto, “We Serve.”
It’s been that way here since the local club was chartered in 1922 as one of the first 11 clubs in the state.
Local club president Karen Jackson said that’s the legacy she wants to extend as the club hits its centennial.
“Our forefathers left a legacy of service,” Jackson said. “Their vision is what I’d like to use now to start the next 100 years.”
Coming out of the pandemic is a crucial time, she said, as people get used to being out and being active again. “I don’t see the pandemic as a hindrance. If anything, it’s a reminder of how much we’re needed, of how much could be done.
“By putting others first, in any disaster, it falls right into our motto.”
A Lion since September of 1995, Jackson was a charter member of the John C. Fremont Lions Club, which was started by a work colleague at the Fremont JC Penney store, Virginia Pojar. A few years later, after changing jobs she also moved her membership to her hometown.
She said she thinks every year is like a brand new club.
“New people bring new ideas,” she said. “The key thing is to activate members by finding out what they want from their membership and do it in a fun way so they enjoy themselves and help the community.”
Jackson said she’s excited not only by what the upcoming year, and century, has to offer but also by the club’s history and in the history of those who wanted to start a club here.
Tekamah’s charter was extended in 1922 by the Omaha Lions Club, a club that no longer exists as it has splintered into several different clubs.
Omaha’s president at the time, Merle Crawford Taylor, was emblematic of the times, the Roaring 20s, when anything seemed possible.
Newspaper accounts in the Omaha Bee tell of Taylor and a group of Lions travelling to Nebraska’s panhandle to start clubs in Scottsbluff, Alliance and Kimball.
Taylor, it was learned, also became a personal friend of Melvin Jones, the Chicago insurance man who founded Lions Clubs.
“They were ordinary people doing extraordinary things. They had the passion to start something totally new,” Jackson said. “That torch is still lit after 100 years. We need to keep it lit for another 100.”
Helping the club accomplish that ideal of honoring its history while looking to the future, a history book of Lionism in Tekamah is being compiled. Anyone with stories or memorabilia to share is asked to contact Jackson.
Notable projects from history will be highlighted throughout the year.
For example, on July 1, 1941, the Tekamah club chartered a brand new Lions club in Blair. Tekamah Lions partnered with the Chamber of Commerce in the 1950s to plant 150 rosebud trees in the city. The Lions Club also was instrumental in the construction of the main shelter in Athletic Park. The club sponsored the local Boy Scout troop for decades and the annual light bulb sales had members hitting the streets to raise money for sight-related projects.
Early in the history of Lions Clubs, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become “Knights for the Blind.”
Proceeds from club fundraisers, like the recently completed peach sales and the annual catfish and chicken feed in November, still are used to support the Nebraska Eye Bank and buy eyeglasses and hearing aids for those less fortunate.
Ongoing projects include vision and hearing screenings for Tekamah-Herman students using Nebraska Lions Foundation’s Mobile Screening Unit; the highway clean-up project (which will take place later this month) where members pick up trash from two miles worth of road ditches along Highway 75 south of town; and the annual Big Red Night, which has connected University of Nebraska football players with fans young and old for more than 40 years.
The club will celebrate its 100th birthday with a gala banquet in February.
But there is plenty to do before then.
The club will start its centennial year with its annual steak fry and membership drive at Athletic Park on Monday, Sept. 13. Its first regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Veterans Hall in downtown Tekamah.
for more information about the club, or to become a Lion, contact Jackson at 402-374-1706, or any Lions Club member.