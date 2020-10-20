Just when you think you know a guy ...
A little over a year ago, Jamie and Chad Nelson asked Kent Petersen to officiate at their beautiful outdoor wedding. Facing the lovely Nebraska fields, trees, blue sky and all blushed with sunshine on Chad’s family farm, this adorable couple vowed their forevers. The Sheets girls sang stunningly, hay bales posed as pews, gorgeous flower sprays adorned a rustic altar, their own metal brand was forged to burn into a bench and their together life truly began.
It was magical.
Fast forward to a glorious October day in 2020 in a loft in a charming barn on the Preuss farm. Candles glowing, baby’s breath brimming, soft breeze blowing, toddlers toddling and love everywhere. This is the place where Kent Petersen had the honor of officiating the wedding of Ashley and Cody Tyson.
Magic was apparent once again.
A mellow yellow shirt he wore to stand before them, to bless them with His assistance. The hubs has mellowed like that shirt over the years. This duck hunting, auction/audience holding, jovial joke telling, sometimes gruff sometimes tough guy has smoothed his ways, chilled his mode—and is marrying people.
Forty-seven years later and he’s still surprising me. I absolutely love that fact.
Now, let’s be clear in another fact that Kent doesn’t do this officiating on a whim and he isn’t on a wedding circuit or anything. He and I have known these “kids” that were married their entire lives. They’re from our small towns and loved by both of us very much. That is what made the experience sincerely special, completely sweet
In his mellowed out older years this guy likes keeping it genuine like that.
So let me tell you, our hearts are full after wonderful weekends such as these—surrounded by the folks we know, work with, do business with, lovingly admire every single day. Sharing in the next generation’s beginnings with hope, excitement, blessings is beyond an honor.
It is truly magical.