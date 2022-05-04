Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon Drummond was celebrated April 29, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 57.
Sharon “Sherry” Lynn was born to Donald and Jean (Broderick) Drummond on Feb. 17, 1965, in Oakland.
As a young girl, Sherry earned the highest distinction in Girl Scouts. Her Mother, Jean, was her Girl Scout leader.
Sherry graduated in 1983 from Decatur High School and continued her education at Wayne State College earning a Bachelor of Science degree. After graduating from college, Sherry moved to Omaha working in the business field at various positions.
Sherry was a hard worker, resilient in the face of adversity and was a person who gave her all to her family and friends. She loved to travel and her kindness was always evident to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Drummond; two brothers, Jon Michael (an infant) and Michael Ray (who died at the age of 17); grandparents, Francis and Helen Broderick, Lawrence and Alice Drummond; uncles, Dick Drummond, Larry Drummond, and Steve Ahl; aunts, Helen Drummond; cousins, Troy Ahl and Cody Ahl.
People are also reading…
Survivors include her dad, Don Drummond; brother, Jerry Drummond; many aunts, uncles and cousins; two godchildren, Nick Ahl and Caitlin Hoefer; adopted family, Alberto, Addy, Steel, Destiny, Audel and Augusto.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.