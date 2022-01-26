Shirley Nelson

Word has been received of the Jan. 10, 2022 passing of Shirley Jean Nelson of Leawood, Kansas. She was 88. Shirley’s ashes will be placed with her husband, Walter, in a private ceremony at Johnson County Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas.
Shirley was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1951. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from the University of Nebraska in 1955 and her masters from the University of Central Missouri in 1986. She was a dedicated and lifelong elementary school teacher in Nebraska as well as Blue Springs, Missouri. Shirley was a member of the United Methodist Church of Resurrection in Leawood.
Shirley married Walter I. Nelson, Jr. at the First United Methodist Church of Blair in August of 1955.
Her survivors are five children and seven grandchildren. Her four daughters are Shari (Pat) Connealy, Suzi Roberts, Michelle (Tom) Jarnevic and Elizabeth (Greg) Glass. Her son is Brad (Tamara). She is also survived by her two brothers: Donald and Robert Nash.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013.
Grandchildren include Maggie Connealy of Fairfax, Virginia, Jessica Roberts of Atlanta, Ryan Roberts of Overland Park, Luke Jarnevic of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Andy Jarnevic of Nashville, Austin and Taylor Nelson of Columbia, Missouri. Shirley also was a proud great-grandmother of two, Benny (Ryan) Roberts and Ryder (Luke) Jarnevic.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Salina Presbyterian Manor, 2601 E. Crawford, Salina, Kansas 67401.
Ryan Mortuary in Salina is in charge of the arrangements.