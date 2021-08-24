 Skip to main content
Funeral services for Shirley Peters were Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial, with a graveside service, was Aug. 21, 2021, at Edgar Cemetery in Edgar, Neb. She passed away Aug. 18, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah at the age of 83.

Shirley was born to Clifford and Florence (King) Vetter August 24, 1937, in Ainsworth. She graduated from Rock County High School in Bassett in 1955. On May 5, 1957, she married Jimmy Peters in Ainsworth. To this union, two children, Pamela and Brent, were born.

After graduation from high school, Shirley was a chairside dental assistant for two years. She and Jim moved to Wichita, Kan., for two years before moving back to Nebraska and living most of their lives in Clay Center. In 2007, they moved to Tekamah, Nebraska. Shirley attended Tekamah United Methodist Church.

Shirley started working in 1966 at Clay Center Public Schools doing all the accounting and was the district treasurer. She retired after 32 years in that position. After Jim passed away in 2008, she volunteered as a state Ombudsman Advocate for nursing home residents for several years. She loved assisting with music for weekly church services at the nursing home.

Shirley enjoyed her many travels with Jim. She was very social, loved singing and going dancing. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Ramona.

She is survived by daughter, Pamela (Steven) O’Mara of Tekamah; son, Brent (Bobbie) Peters of Nelson, Neb.; grandchildren Bryce (Blair) Magill of Tekamah, Brooke (Brent) Ahrens of Oakland; Tyler (Amber) Peters of Geneva; Tony (Cherie) Peters of Deweese, Neb. Breanne (Kane) Warren of Tekamah; Brigette (Jeff) Neuber of Sylvania, Ohio; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris (Larry) Thornberry, Nelson,; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

