Funeral services for Shirley Wilson were July 24, 2020, at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa with Evangelist Dale Wolf officiating. Burial was in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away July 21, 2020, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa, Iowa, at the age of 88.
Shirley Jean Louise Wilson was born on Jan. 9, 1932, in Decatur, the daughter of William “Billie” John and Luella “Winkie” Mae (Young) Castor. She grew up and attended school in Decatur.
Shirley and Leonard Smith McMullin were married. She later married Jean Paul Wilson.
She was a homemaker and raised her family. Shirley enjoyed going to the casino and going to coffee with all of her friends and loved spending time with all of her family.
Survivors include her five children, John McMullin of Decatur, Terry McMullin of Sioux City, Iowa, Vicki McMullin of Onawa, Cindy Nipp of Lyons, and Jeanna (Robert) McCullock of Decatur; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Stillman of Decatur and Julia “Boo” Urquidez of Washington; and one daughter-in-law, Tina McMullin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; two sons, Leonard McMullin and Richard (Roma) McMullin; and one son-in-law, Charlie Nipp.
Casket bearers were Dennis Mobley, Andre Vink, Skylar McMullin, and Wyatte Wilson.
Honorary bearers were Steven McMullin, Gene Castor, Brian Frese, Davey McMullin, and Trapper McMullin.
Rush Family Care Service of Onawa was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.