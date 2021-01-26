Short-handed Tiger wrestlers compete at David City

And then there were three.
Tekamah-Herman’s already short-staffed wrestling team took only three men to David City for tournament action Jan. 22.
The Tigers brought home two medals, topped by Logan Burt’s gold from the 138-lb. class, and scored 40.5 points in the nine-school met.
The host Scouts, the defending Class C state champions and a contender state honors later this season, won the meet with 240.5 points. Milford placed second while Centennial was a distant third.
Burt scored two pins and a technical fall to earn a spot in the championship bracket at 138. Two more pins, including a fall over Milford’s Jack Chapman midway through the first period, gave Burt the gold. Chapman fell to 33-8 with the loss.
Freshman Isaac Ruwe claimed fourth at 145 lbs. Ruwe went 2-1 in the opening rounds to earn a spot in the championship bracket. Once there, he was pinned by Milford’s Trent Stauffer, the eventual weight class runner-up; and David City’s Harley Eickemeier. The 145-lb. champ, Grady Belt of Shelby-Rising City, stopped Ruwe by fall in the opening rounds.
Operating at 170 lbs., Dawson Schram posted a major decision and a pin while going 2-3 on the day.
The Tigers are scheduled to visit Logan View for a triangular with Raiders and Oakland-Craig on Jan. 28 before heading to Pender Jan. 30 for the conference tournament.
The race for the state tournament begins the following weekend.
In order to reduce the number of people in a gymnasium at any given time, Nebraska School Activities Association officials altered the district tournament structure this year. District tournament fields were cut in half in classes B, C and D. Subdistrict tournaments are scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 5-6. The Tigers are scheduled to head back to David City for the Class C Subdistrict 1-A tournament on Feb. 6.
The top four placers in each weight class advance to an eight-man district bracket. Wrestlers from the subdistrict meets in David City and North Bend, who hosts Subdistrict 1-B, will compete in Albion Feb. 13.
The NSAA also is sequestering the state tournament, turning it into a four-day event, set for the CHI Health Center in Omaha, starting Feb. 17 with matches in Class A and D. Those two classes finish on Thursday.
Class C starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, with first round, championship quarterfinals, and first- and second-round consolation bouts. Championship quarterfinals start at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will continue through all placing matches. The championship finals for classes B and C, set to start at 7 p.m., will be the last session of the tournament.
State tournament tickets are not being sold in team packages and all tickets will be electronic, including those purchased at the window. Tickets are eavailable through Ticketmaster. That site can be accessed through the NSAA’s Web site; nsaahome.org.
David City Invitational
Team Scores
1. David City, 240.5; 2. Milford, 218; 3. Centennial, 119; 4. East Butler, 109; 5 Malcolm, 100; 6. Schuyler, 90; 7. Shelby-Rising City, 56; 8. Tekamah-Herman, 40.5; 9. Sutton, 27.
Individual Results
138—Logan Burt (18-1), pinned Jones (Sut) , 1:10; pinned Underwood (DC), 2:13; won technical fall over Fjell (S-R C), 18-3, 4:52; championship bracket pinned Dodson (Cen), 2:53; pinned Chapman (Mil), 1:07; placed first.
145—Isaac Ruwe (7-7), decisioned Medina (Sch), 5-4; pinned by Belt (S-RC), 0:50; decisioned Walters (Mal), 10-4; championship bracket pinned by Stauffer (Mil), 1:29; pinned by Eickmeier (DC), 2:14; placed fourth.
170—Dawson Schram (9-10), decisioned by Stewart (Mal) , 6-1; pinned by Scdoris (Mil), 2:38; won major decision over Lohrman (Mal), 15-2; consolation bracket, pinned Witte (Mal), 2:24; pinned by Rodewald (Cen), 2:18; did not place.