SID may fund street repair in Northridge

But the process could mean several months before work starts
Residents at Northridge may get the main road into the housing development repaired, but it probably won’t come as quickly as they’d like.
Kevin Brenneis, representing the homeowners association, said they have done some research into repairing the 25-year-old blacktop street, but they didn’t know the mechanics of having the work done.
Prior to its annexation almost a decade ago, residents could have proceeded with the job on their own, and they still can, City Attorney Matt Munderloh said during the March 10 meeting of Tekamah City Council.
Brenneis said the HOA received a bid of $103,000 from one of the area’s better known paving companies, Top Kote, a company that has done a lot of work for the city and Burt County in the past. The HOA even has a construction window this May to get the job done. What it doesn’t yet have, Brenneis said, is the money or a path to proceed.
Munderloh suggested that one solution is to create a street improvement district. To do so, the Northridge homeowners who have property facing Lake View Drive, the only road in and out of the development, would have to petition the city to have the work done. With a majority in favor, Munderloh said, the city “pretty well has to accept it.”
The council then would pass an ordinance creating the district and the work would commence through the usual bidding process. Paying for it then is figured based on the amount of frontage each lot has. Payments can be either added to a homeowners property tax bill over a span of time, usually 10 years, or payments can be made directly to the city. That decision, and the length of time, also are up to the council, but either way, the same repayment vehicle would be used by all the property owners.
“I’m not gonna lie, May is a pretty short window to get all that done,” Munderloh said.
Brenneis agreed saying HOA officials said they knew it probably couldn’t get done that soon, “but it’s a place to start, an avenue to proceed.”
In other business during its March 10 meeting, the council:
—Voted to suspend the three-readings rule and adopted three ordinances dealing with zoning requirements in Ag and Industrial zones.
Ordinance 1323 changes the maximum height requirements within an Industrial zone. The change allows a structure taller than 65 feet with a conditional use permit, even if the site in question is adjacent to a residentially zoned district.
Ordinance 1324 amends the definition of grain storage facilities while Ordinance 1325 implements those changes in other sections of the zoning requirements.
The changes were offered after a local agribusiness, Prinz Grain, wanted to build another grain bin at its site near 14th and B streets. The area is an Industrial zone, but the bin the company wants to build is 90 feet high, greater than the previous maximum allowable height.
—Two weeks after passing a resolution requiring a minimum payment for auditorium use in most cases, required a payment from one user but waived it for another.
The junior class at Tekamah-Herman had sought a waiver for the school’s upcoming prom. The two-day rental would normally cost $400. In it’s first action under the new rental policy, the council asked the class to pay half the normal rate. Class sponsors Haley Zabel and Cayle Klein said the class will be able to absorb the cost, but following classes for a couple of years may not, due to the limited fundraising opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council voted, although perhaps reluctantly, to allow a total waiver for Tekamah Lions Club. The group is using the auditorium on April 9 for its 100th anniversary banquet. Half the normal rental amount would be $75. Council members cited the club’s lengthy history of community service as the basis behind its decision.
In requiring a half-rate payment from the junior class, council member Jane Walford said the auditorium is a facility that costs money to run.
“Every time we give it away for free we tighten our belt,” she said. “It’s not a super big hardship, but it sets a precedent if we don’t (assess a fee).”
Walford then voted against the waiver for the Lions Club after her motion requesting a half payment died for lack of a second.
The resolution passed Feb. 24 stated that requests for waivers will be considered on a case-by-case basis and the council retains the right to waive any fee.
The matter arose as a way to draw enough funds from renters to pay for cleaning costs.
—Took action on a number of matters concerning the new swimming pool.
It paid Eriksen Construction $370,084.57 in its most recent pay application. The city also paid Aquatic Design Consultants $5,278.50 in ongoing engineering costs.
It also approved Change Order No. 3, the installation of a slide for the pool.
Pool committee members said the money will come from the $395,00 it has in an account from additional fundraising.
The council also hired Anna Wakehouse to serve as pool director this summer. The council waited on hiring additional pool staff, and setting wages for the staff for a later date.