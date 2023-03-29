There is a new art exhibit at the Sears Center in Decatur. It is the work of seven Siouxland artists.
This sisterhood of artists call themselves Seven Women With a Brush. They meet weekly to develop their artistic abilities and share them with each other and with others through exhibits like the one currently in Decatur.
This exhibit can be viewed by the public until May 3, during the center’s regular hours: 9 a.m. till 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and at the Sunday morning community coffee held from 9-11 a.m.
On Wednesday, May 3, the artists will have lunch at the Decatur Senior Center and will give a very brief art talk.
The public is invited to attend. Those who want lunch should call 402-349-5525 by Tuesday, May 2, to make a reservation.