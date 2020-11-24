Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28—
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on businesses large and small, but small business may feel its effects more keenly.
Because more people are staying home, and perhaps, doing some holiday shopping online, many naturally turn to the online marketing giant Amazon.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. With Small Business Saturday being observed this year on Nov. 28, a silver lining is being found in the pandemic’s dark cloud, for some at least.
That particular some are the small businesses who use online marketing tools to not only promote their businesses, but also to interact with their customers and fulfill orders. For example, direct sales companies like cosmetic and jewelry companies, already have online tools for their sales forces. Restaurants, grocers and other retailers are filling online orders and offering in-store pickup. Some even deliver.
Master’s Hand Candle Co. in Tekamah is an example of finding an opportunity and taking advantage of it.
“When the pandemic hit in the spring, so many places were closing, you had to innovate,said a company spokesman, Kacie White. “We went totally online.”
A niche product, cookie kits, may have saved the business, White said. The kit, which was designed to be used as a family project, involved prebaked sugar cookies, as well as frosting and sprinkles to decorate the cookies with. The kits were so successful in the spring, Master’s Hand has turned out additional holiday-themed kits for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Everything in the store is available online and can be shipped anywhere. White said right now they’re processing around half a dozen orders a day.
“People aren’t going out,” White said, “so you have to be innovative and find ways to still reach them.”
Jessica Campos, an outreach specialist with the Center For Rural Affairs in Lyons, said the center is seeing a marked increase in small business owners looking to either sharpen their online skills or delve into the cyber world for the first time.
The center has a range of training opportunities, all online, for small business owners. For example, the center hosted a cyber security training event last Friday. Other scheduled sessions include improving business plans, focusing in on target markets and a session on small business taxes.
They also hosted a session on using social media platforms—like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram—to market a small business.
She said by making its presentations virtually, the center can reach a wider audience than it could with in-person programs. She said the same thing is true for small businesses, “online marketing can bring your business to places it never could have gone before.”
She said some small businesses, particularly ones run from home, already have an advantage over bigger companies that are finding that maybe they don’t need that storefront anymore.
“They already have the logistics of working from home worked out,” she said. “The pandemic is really uncovering a lot of opportunity.”
The smaller, homecraft businesses also are getting in on the online act.
Oakland woman Meg Beachler, who’s been running Nana Meg’s Jam and Jelly Works out of her home for several years, took her products online in 2015.
She opened a “store,” on the online shopping site Etsy, because she’d had success with two other enterprises through the site and thought it would be a natural fit.
It has been.
“Etsy has worked amazing for me,” she said. “All three of my stores have been moderately successful and keep me pretty busy. And with COVID, my online sales are soaring this year!”
Some of her main points of contact were area craft shows and farmer’s markets, both of which were severely curtailed this year due to the pandemic. An online presence has allowed her to keep her products in front of her customers and other techniques, like posts on Facebook Marketplaces, drive customers to her store.
Lyons woman Angie Meyer has a similar experience.
She started making goat milk soap a couple of years ago, more out of a chance at family bonding experience than a dedicated business idea.
Meyer said she and her husband started with goats as a way to control weed growth on their recently purchased acreage near Lyons, Wildwood Farms. They raise and sell Nigerian Pygmy goats, the smallest of all dairy animals. But they needed something to do with the milk.
“My mom and grandma both made soap, so I thought it was something we could do as a family,” Meyer said. “When we got into it, we thought an online presence also would be a nice way to show off the goats,”
As an art teacher by profession, she has some experience in visual presentations, so a transition to online went more smoothly than anticipated.
Goat milk soap contains alpha hydro-acids, high proteins and vitamins that are well known for whitening, softening and rejuvenating the skin and its medicinal qualities prevent skin allergies, winter itches, eczema and psoriasis.
While they also sell through a variety of retail outlets in northeast nebraska, including Petal Pushers in Lyons, Meyer said her Etsy and Facebook efforts allow her to sell through the United States conveniently and efficiently.
She said online marketing is “everything for us. We wouldn’t have a business without it.”
Without COVID, a small business owner needs all the help they can get.
With COVID, the need is more dire.
“Now it’s even more important to support small business,” Meyer said,