Buildings dominated discussion at the October meeting of the Craig Village Board.
During the hourlong meeting, Jen Hinman filled in for the clerk by taking the minutes and also gave a Zoning Committee report.
As part of that report, it was learned the committee could not come to agreement on an application by Harold Fratt, so they forwarded the issue to the board.
Fratt wants to have a new, manufactured home, but the home he has in mind is smaller than minimum dimensions called for in the current regulations. After reviewing the floor plans and talking with Fratt, who attended the meeting, the board approved the building permit.
In other matters, the board heard an update of repairs at the Craig Community Center.
Since last month, the center has had new guttering, complete with leaf guards, installed on the building’s south and west sides. It is hoped that this eliminates the water intrusion into the building.
The materials for more exterior work by Jimmy DeVoll of Jimmy’s Handyman Services were approved. The bid for four additional windows and new front doors was not acted upon.
Work on the park shelter is progressing, with half of the roof already replaced.