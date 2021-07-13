Sour Mash to be inducted into Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame

Popular area band Sour Mash will be inducted into the Nebraska Perfoming Arts Hall of Fame Satuday night, July 17. Band members over the years include, back row, from left: Jim Pipher, Reynold Peterson, Dick Carlson, Steve Turbot; middle: Chuck Lettes, Pam Herbert Barger, Neal Stenberg, Lisa Good; front: Dell Darling, Randy Barger, Fuzzy Blazek.