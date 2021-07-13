Sour Mash to be inducted into Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame

Sour Mash, the Nebraska boogie-woogie country-swing band that thrilled Midwestern audiences and developed a huge following in the 1970s and early 1980s, is finally getting its due. The band will be inducted into the Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 17.
Tekamah High graduates, and best friends, Neal Stenberg, Jim Pipher and Randy Barger formed the band in 1971. Originally a folk trio, the band became a full-fledged country band with the addition of Oakland’s Dell Darling on drums and New York City steel guitarist Chuck Lettes.
“The original idea was to play small town bars in eastern Nebraska to make a few bucks during summer breaks from college,” Pipher said last week. “Ronnie’s Bar in Tekamah was one of the band’s all-time favorite places to play.”
The Tekamah trio’s dynamic three-part vocals came to be the signature Sour Mash sound, and would remain so throughout its history.
When Stenberg left the band in 1973 to focus on law school, he was replaced by another Oaklander, vocalist Reynold Peterson. This configuration of Sour Mash started breaking into the night club scene in Lincoln and Omaha and even went on a summer tour of the Rocky Mountain states and Canada.
1975 turned out to be the most momentous year in the Sour Mash story. Promising to return in the fall, Chuck Lettes took a full-time summer gig with another band. In his absence, the band added vocalist Pam Herbert (Barger) of Lincoln, and piano player Steve Turbot of Omaha, as summer replacements. When fall rolled around, the band decided to keep everyone. And it was this seven-piece band that soon rocketed to the top of the Omaha and Lincoln club scene.
Before Jim Pipher left the band in 1976 for his psychology internship, the band recorded its first album “Sour Mash Drinks And Goes Home.” Jim was replaced on bass guitar by Dick Carlson of Omaha. That year also saw the addition of sound and lighting technician Lisa Good of Lincoln. With a snazzed-up show, stronger than ever vocals, and terrific ensemble playing, Sour Mash made the decision to be a full-time touring band in the spring of 1978.
During this time, the band played night clubs, ski resorts and college concerts from Indiana to California. Highlights include playing famous clubs such as The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar in Jackson, Wyo., Arni’s in Lafayette, Ind., and The Palomino Club in Hollywood, Calif. They opened concerts for legendary national recording legends Asleep At The Wheel, The Flying Burrito Brothers and the Dillards, among others.
Nebraska ETV produced and aired a live Sour Mash performance at Omaha’s Howard Street Tavern, and the band was also featured on Indiana Public TV as part of their “Country Music Hall” series. Sour Mash was twice named “best band of the year” by Omaha magazine. In 1977 they released their second album, “Sour Mash” with the collaboration of manager / producer Jim Ludwig. He also produced a double CD collection of live Sour Mash performances entitled “Y’all Jump Up And Never Come Down” several years after the band disbanded.
The departure of Chuck Lettes in late 1980 and Reynold Peterson in early 1981 opened the door for dual-threat vocalist/steel guitarist Steve “Fuzzy” Blazek of Lincoln. Sour Mash continued touring for another year and a half. When drummer Dell Darling left later in 1981, Lincoln drummers James Marti and Marc Wilson saw the band through to its last gig in August of 1982.
The Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the PlayMor Ballroom in Lincoln on July 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. The program will begin with a 30-40 minute set played by fellow inductees Pete Blakeslee, Dave Fowler, Dave Morris and friends. Their set will include a tribute to John Walker, who will be inducted posthumously. KZUM radio personality “Wagonmaster” John Schmitz also will be honored. Sour Mash will close out the festivities with an hour and a half set featuring all-time fan favorites.
Tickets are available online and at the door the night of the show.
For further information go to nebraskaperformingarts.com.